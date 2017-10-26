Evening news headlines

News highlights

Low voter turnout recorded in parts of Nairobi

Low voter turnout has been reported in parts of the capital as the repeat Presidential election process nears its end. A number of polling stations in Nairobi had less voters today than they did on August 8, presiding officers have confirmed.The low numbers come after opposition party leader, Raila Odinga called for a boycott of today’s election last week.

Uhuru assures Kenyans of equity and inclusivity

Jubilee party leader and Presidential hopeful , Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed his commitment to equity and inclusivity through his transformation agenda that seeks to lift the lives of all Kenyans.The President also emphasised the need for all Kenyans to embrace peace, shun ethnicity and live together in harmony.

NASA supporters in Kisumu injured, one dead following protests

Anti election protests in Kisumu County, Raila Odinga’s stronghold, have left at least one person dead and over a dozen injured following clashes with local authorities. A man was shot dead and 18 admitted with injuries in Kisumu where NASA supporters heavily opposed the presidential election on Thursday.Four are admitted with gunshot wounds at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital. The rest were hurt when they were confronted by police officers in different parts of the county.

Business highlights

SGR to launch inter County services next week

Kenya Railways (KR) will from November 1 start a morning inter-county passenger service on the Madaraka Express train between Mombasa and Nairobi, with the express service moved to 3:30pm. The Ministry of Transport has confirmed. Transport Secretary James Macharia said the inter-county trains will stop at Athi River, Emali, Kibwezi, Mtito Andei, Voi, Miasenyi and Emali stations between Mombasa and Nairobi.

UK revises travel advisory following election protests

The UK has updated its travel advisory on Kenya due to a series of protests linked to the repeat presidential election. Britain’s government is now cautioning tourists not to travel to the west of Kenya, warning its citizens of rising cases of protests which could turn violent.

Subsidised flour to be available after October deadline

The sale of Ksh90 bags of subsidised flour will continue beyond an October deadline that was initially set in place by the government. Traders have imported 1.1 million bags before closure of a four-month maize import subsidy plan by the Ministry of Agriculture. The Ministry said three ships carrying the last batch of the subsidised maize have docked at the Port of Mombasa and flour is expected to land in the shop shelves in the second week of November.

Sports highlights

Football Association lost the public’s trust, says organisation’s Chairman

The Football Association has lost the trust of the public over its handling of discrimination claims against ex-England women’s manager Mark Sampson, says chairman Greg Clarke.An independent barrister ruled Sampson made unacceptable comments to players Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence.The FA was described as “shambolic” at a parliamentary inquiry this month.

Arrogant Tottenham missed Carabao Cup opportunity, experts say

Retired English football star and current soccer pundit, Jamie Redknapp accused Tottenham of being arrogant after they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham.Spurs looked on course to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup after goals from Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli gave them a healthy half-time lead.

Manager Antonio Conte impressed by Chelsea youngsters

Antonio Conte heaped praise on his young players after Chelsea withstood a battling second-half display from Everton to win 2-1 and book a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Willian secured the Blues’ passage into the last eight, despite a late consolation from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.