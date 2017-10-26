Business highlights – October 26 2017

Consumers brace for rise in milk prices

Dairy sector regulators have proposed an increase in levies charged on dairy processors. The move will likely lead to an increase in milk prices. The proposal calls for the scrapping of levies that processors and producers pay to the Kenya Diary Board in favour of a one per cent charge on the factory price of a kilogramme of processed milk and other dairy products.

Coca Cola injects Ksh9 billion into Kenyan market to grow product base

Leading soft drink company, Coca-Cola is set to invest Ksh9.2 billion to grow its product base in Kenya, the company said on Tuesday. The soft drinks manufacturer said they will start producing new brands to respond to changing customer tastes and buying habits. This will include the introduction of more low- and no-sugar options and drinks in emerging categories.The new production line will be based at the Nairobi Bottlers plant in Embakasi.

Treasury: Kenya to miss 2017 economic growth projections due to prolonged elections

Prolonged elections have dealt a major blow to the country’s economy this year, the National Treasury has affirmed. Kenya missed its 2017 economic growth target, registering a five per cent growth rate against the six per cent target, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said yesterday. Speaking during a briefing in Elgeyo Marakwet, Rotich said the August 8 General Election and tomorrow’s repeat presidential polls have all played to hold back the country’s economic growth prospects.