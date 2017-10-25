Sports highlights – October 25 2017

October 25, 2017 44 Views

Teenager Eddie Nketiah saves Arsenal scoring winning goal against Norwitch

Teenager Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to rescue Arsenal by scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norwich in the Carabao Cup fourth round.The 18-year-old levelled (85) for Arsenal 15 seconds after being introduced before going on to head in a 96th-minute winner on his home debut at the Emirates.

Wayne Rooney denied England farewell

Everton Forward Wayne Rooney has been denied a Wembley farewell for England in the November friendlies. Rooney, who scored 53 goals in 119 appearances, could feature in a non-playing tribute in England’s first home game of 2018, which looks likely to be against Italy in March.

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua plans brutal body shots ahead of clash with Takam

Anthony Joshua has again threatened to target Carlos Takam’s body as he plots to fight “in a phone box”.The IBF and WBA ‘super’ heavyweight champion will be four-and-a-half inches taller than his late-notice opponent Takam this weekend in Cardiff, having initially prepared to fight the much rangier Kubrat Pulev.

