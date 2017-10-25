Sports highlights – October 25 2017

Teenager Eddie Nketiah saves Arsenal scoring winning goal against Norwitch
Teenager Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to rescue Arsenal by scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norwich in the Carabao Cup fourth round.The 18-year-old levelled (85) for Arsenal 15 seconds after being introduced before going on to head in a 96th-minute winner on his home debut at the Emirates.
Wayne Rooney denied England farewell
Everton Forward Wayne Rooney has been denied a Wembley farewell for England in the November friendlies. Rooney, who scored 53 goals in 119 appearances, could feature in a non-playing tribute in England’s first home game of 2018, which looks likely to be against Italy in March.
Boxing champion Anthony Joshua plans brutal body shots ahead of clash with Takam
Anthony Joshua has again threatened to target Carlos Takam’s body as he plots to fight “in a phone box”.The IBF and WBA ‘super’ heavyweight champion will be four-and-a-half inches taller than his late-notice opponent Takam this weekend in Cardiff, having initially prepared to fight the much rangier Kubrat Pulev.
Tottenham out of Champions league after defeat in Monaco
Harry Kane of Tottenham reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group E soccer match between AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur at Stade Louis II in Monaco, 22 November 2016. EPA/SEBASTIEN
Newspaper summaries-June 30 2017
Daily Nation IEBC: Fake voters will not take part in general election: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Thursday said dead and fake voters will not participate in the
