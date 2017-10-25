Newspaper summaries – October 25 2017

Daily Nation

AU and Igad urge peace ahead of Kenya’s repeat election

The African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development have called for peace ahead of Thursday’s fresh presidential election, with the latter threatening unspecified sanctions against leaders who may use unconstitutional means to ascend to power.AU Commission Deputy Chairperson Thomas Kwesi Quartey says Kenyans who wish to vote should be allowed to do so.

The Standard

Supreme Court to rule whether Kenyans will hold fresh presidential election

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide on the question Kenyans have been asking: Will there be a presidential election tomorrow? Although the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has concluded arrangements for the repeat vote, multiple cases filed in different courts have fueled uncertainty, and the latest petition lodged on Tuesday offers an opportunity for the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice David Maraga to give clarity on the eve of the poll.

The Star

Election laws take effect on Friday

The controversial Jubilee-sponsored election laws will automatically come into operation this Friday with or without President Uhuru Kenyatta signing them.The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2017, criticised both locally and internationally, will come into force this week after attaining the constitutional 14-day application period that does not make it compulsory for the Presidents to sign.Uhuru received the Bill on October 13 from National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi after being passed and endorsed by the Senate without any changes.

Business Daily

Coca-Cola injects Sh2.7 bn into Kenya to diversify product range

Coca-Cola has invested Sh2.7 billion in a new production line which the beverage maker says will from next year start manufacturing new brands alongside its mainstay soda, juice and water products.The new filling line, which is located in Embakasi, is currently being used to manufacture a revamped range of Minute Maid juices as well as increase its production.The manufacturer’s latest investment in a multibillion shilling production and packaging line in Nairobi brings its total local investment to Sh9.3 billion since 2016.