News headlines

News highlights

Elections should go on as planned, says KEPSA

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has said Thursday’s fresh presidential poll should go on as planned despite boycott calls from the Opposition and some quarters who want the election date postponed.Calls for the postponement of the repeat poll have been led by Opposition leader Raila Odinga who has remained insistent that he will not participate in an exercise which is already pre-determined.

Police officers to be posted at every polling station

Heavier Police deployment is expected in Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, parts of Nairobi, Mombasa and other parts of the Coast, which have been identified as election violence hot-spots. Police will give priority to protection of voters to ensure they are not attacked by those opposing the presidential poll. Nandi County Commissioner Lucy Mulili said security officers had been deployed to all polling stations and the county’s border with Kisumu County

Deputy Chief Justice’s driver shot in Nairobi

A driver to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening shot and seriously injured on Nairobi’s Ngong Road.Nairobi Police chief Japheth Koome says the Police Constable identified as Titus Mutiso was attacked near Marsabit Plaza where he had been sent by the DCJ to buy flowers.

Business highlights

Prolonged elections cost private sector Ksh700 billion

The private sector has so far lost about Ksh700 billion as the prolonged electioneering period continues to bite the economy. Kenya Private Sector Alliance Vice Chairperson…

Unpaid Kenya Power bills pass Ksh3 billion mark

Kenya power is still facing collection challenges from government agencies, county governments, and corporates.Managing Director Ken Tarus says the firm is owed about Ksh3.2 billion from customers especially commercial and government agencies. The firm, which reported reduced pretax earnings in their 2017 full year results had early stated that they are open to negotiations with defaulting electricity consumers to settle their unpaid dues.

Anti IEBC protests wreak havoc on Kisumu hospitality sector as visitor numbers continue to fall

Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers CEO Mike Macharia says Kisumu has had a bed occupancy of below 20%. Macharia says Nairobi and Mombasa hotels have also been hit, attributing the poor performance in the sector to the prolonged electioneering period which has affected the business tourism segment the most.

Sports highlights

Teenager Eddie Nketiah saves Arsenal scoring winning goal against Norwitch



Teenager Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to rescue Arsenal by scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norwich in the Carabao Cup fourth round.The 18-year-old levelled (85) for Arsenal 15 seconds after being introduced before going on to head in a 96th-minute winner on his home debut at the Emirates.

Wayne Rooney denied England farewell

Everton Forward Wayne Rooney has been denied a Wembley farewell for England in the November friendlies.

Boxing champion Anthony Joshua plans brutal body shots ahead of clash with Takam

Anthony Joshua has again threatened to target Carlos Takam’s body as he plots to fight “in a phone box”.The IBF and WBA ‘super’ heavyweight champion will be four-and-a-half inches taller than his late-notice opponent Takam this weekend in Cardiff, having initially prepared to fight the much rangier Kubrat Pulev.