Evening news headlines

News highlights

We are good to go, IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati assures voters

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said that Thursday’s presidential election will go ahead as planned, since Justice George Odunga did not quash the appointment of IEBC Returning Officers and their deputies.The case which was filed by human rights activists Khelef Khalifa and Hassan Abdi was seeking to have the appointment of Returning Officers and their deputies quashed, saying their appointments were not done in accordance with the law.

Kisumu leaders urge voters to sit out Thursday’s election

Kisumu County leaders have urged residents to sit out Thursday’s fresh presidential election.This follows Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s calls for an election boycott. Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has today vowed that no poll will be conducted in the county. Nyong’o was accompanied by other County officials. He spoke to opposition party supporters outside the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices.

Raila Odinga to make major announcement ahead of polls

National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga is set to make a major announcement this evening in Nairobi’s historic Uhuru Park. Odinga and his supporters have already been met with opposition from County officials who say he did not book the venue. The opposition party chief had earlier announced that he would sit out tomorrow’s election.

Business highlights

AfDB boss receives American university’s highest honour, the ‘Order of the Griffin’

2017 World Food Prize Laureate and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has received the Order of the Griffin award, one of Purdue University’s highest honors.The Order of the Griffin is given to individuals whose commitment and service to the university go well beyond the call of duty, and whose strength and vision have greatly benefitted the institution and the world.The award was given to Adesina by the President of Purdue University, Mitchell Daniels, during a Presidential Lecture Series held at the university on October 23, 2017. Adesina, who was the special guest at the Lecture Series, earned his Master’s and doctoral degrees in Agricultural Economics from Purdue.

AFRO in deal with Kuwait Fund to combat region-based diseases

The Regional Office for Africa (AFRO), an institution that seeks to promote development across the continent, has partnered with a social development financier in a bid to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in the region. The meeting is hosted by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (AFRO). It is the first such meeting to be hosted in the Middle East. It seeks to galvanize new financial and other aligned support to reach global control and elimination goals for neglected tropical diseases in Africa.

Waiyaki Way set for 25 kilometer expansion

Nairobi’s famous Waiyaki Way is set for a 25 kilometer expansion that will see the government pay billions to over 300 landowners for parcels along the stretch, which runs from James Gichuru Road junction to Mai Mahiu turnoff on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. This will pave the way for the planned upgrade of the road section by the Chinese engineering group China Wu Yi that last year won a contract to expand the dual highway into six lanes.

Sports highlights

Diafra Sakho insists he still wants to leave West Ham after failed transfer

Diafra Sakho has insisted that he remains determined to leave West Ham following his failed transfer Deadline Day move to Rennes.The Senegal striker, who joined the Hammers from Metz in 2014, instigated a potential transfer to the Ligue 1 side by flying to France before completing a medical on the penultimate day of the transfer window only for the move to not materialise.

EFL defends ball after Pep Guardiola criticism

The EFL has defended the ball used in the Carabao Cup after criticism from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.Guardiola said it was “impossible” to score after his side’s fourth-round win over Championship leaders Wolves on penalties on Tuesday.The ball used in the tournament is manufactured by Mitre.

U17 World Cup semi-final sees Brazil lose 1-3 to England

A hat-trick from Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster sent England into the Under-17 World Cup final with a 3-1 win over Brazil.Steve Cooper’s side weathered Kolkata’s 29C heat and humidity, along with sustained pressure from their South American rivals, to book their place in Saturday’s final.