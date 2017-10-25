Business highlights – October 252017

Prolonged elections cost private sector Ksh700 billion

The private sector has so far lost about Ksh700 billion as the prolonged electioneering period continues to bite the economy. Kenya Private Sector Alliance Vice Chairperson…

Unpaid Kenya Power bills pass Ksh3 billion mark

Kenya power is still facing collection challenges from government agencies, county governments, and corporates.Managing Director Ken Tarus says the firm is owed about Ksh3.2 billion from customers especially commercial and government agencies. The firm, which reported reduced pretax earnings in their 2017 full year results had early stated that they are open to negotiations with defaulting electricity consumers to settle their unpaid dues.

Anti IEBC protests wreak havoc on Kisumu hospitality sector as visitor numbers continue to fall

Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers CEO Mike Macharia says Kisumu has had a bed occupancy of below 20%. Macharia says Nairobi and Mombasa hotels have also been hit, attributing the poor performance in the sector to the prolonged electioneering period which has affected the business tourism segment the most.