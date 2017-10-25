Business highlights – October 252017

Prolonged elections cost private sector Ksh700 billion
The private sector has so far lost about Ksh700 billion as the prolonged electioneering period continues to bite the economy. Kenya Private Sector Alliance Vice Chairperson…
Unpaid Kenya Power bills pass Ksh3 billion mark
Kenya power is still facing collection challenges from government agencies, county governments, and corporates.Managing Director Ken Tarus says the firm is owed about Ksh3.2 billion from customers especially commercial and government agencies. The firm, which reported reduced pretax earnings in their 2017 full year results had early stated that they are open to negotiations with defaulting electricity consumers to settle their unpaid dues.
Anti IEBC protests wreak havoc on Kisumu hospitality sector as visitor numbers continue to fall
Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers CEO Mike Macharia says Kisumu has had a bed occupancy of below 20%. Macharia says Nairobi and Mombasa hotels have also been hit, attributing the poor performance in the sector to the prolonged electioneering period which has affected the business tourism segment the most.
You might also like
Next IEBC chair: Jubilee rejects listed candidates
Jubilee nominated MP Johnson Sakaja The panel tasked with interviewing and selecting possible candidates to replace Isaack Hassan as the next chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)
Business News Highlights
Kepsa inks MoU with KonzaTechnopolis to exchange skills, remove impediments to private sector investment TheKonzaTechnopolis Development Authority has signed an agreement with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) in which
Business News Highlights
Varsities to benefit from TICAD conference as state deepens bilateral ties with Japan Institutions of higher learning are set to benefit from the Sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!