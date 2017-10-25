Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Petition to block Thursday election fails to kick off

A petition seeking to block Thursday’s fresh presidential election has failed to kick off. Chief Justice David Maraga said there was no quorum for the case to proceed, since only he and Justice Isaac Lenaola were available to hear the matter. Other Judges including Justice Njoki Ndingu and Justice Smokin Wanjala wereindisposed. The CJ said a new date would be taken at the Court Registry.

High Court challenges appointment of returning IEBC officers, terms move as illegal



Kenya’s High Court has today ruled that the process that led to the appointment of constituency returning officers and their deputies is illegal. Judge George Odunga has found that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did not follow the law while appointing the poll officials. He however declined to quash the gazette notice on the appointment of the election managers.

Security concerns prompt EU poll observer mission to scale down personnel

Three election observer missions have scaled down the number of election monitors in the country due to security concerns arising from National Super Alliance’s boycott of Thursday’s presidential election. The Carter Centre, the European Union Election Observation Union (EU EOM) and the Commonwealth announced the moves in separate statements on Tuesday, citing the security of their staff. Instead, the Centre will deploy a limited observation mission with 10 long-term observers and a small team of election experts to assess the general electoral environment, and key procedural changes implemented by the IEBC.

Business highlights

USAID initiative moves to empower 200,000 smallholder farmers in Kenya

The Kenya Innovation Engine (KIE), a USAID-funded program Feed the Future initiative, honoured entrepreneurs, investors, counties, and farming cooperatives who have participated in bringing 24 agricultural innovations to more than 202,000 smallholder farmers in 35 counties in Kenya.The five-year program has identified, nurtured and brought to scale innovative, private sector-oriented solutions to food insecurity, under-nutrition, and poverty.

2018 solar power plan hopes to generate cheaper electricity for consumers

An auctioning policy that would cut the cost at which Kenya Power buys electricity from PV firms by half will likely result in a fall in the cost of energy. Company CEO, Dr Ken Tarus , said on Tuesday that he expected the cost at which Kenya Power buys electricity from solar firms in the country to fall to about US$0.06 (Ksh6) per kilowatt-hour from the current high of US$0.12 (Ksh12) per kilowatt-hour.

Pubs agree to pay 20% of Single Permit fee for music royalties

A new deal by the Pubs Entertainment and Restaurants Association (Perak), Music Publishers Association (Mpake), Performers Rights Society (Prisk), Kenya Association of Music Producers (Kamp) and the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) will see pub and hotel operators pay music royalties based on liquor and single business permit fees.The business associations agreed that music licence payments for individual establishments will be a portion of what they pay the county governments.Under the new arrangement, each outlet will peg the Music Licence fee on 30% of liquor licence fee or 20% of the Single Business Permit (SBP), whichever is higher.The deal was made by

Sports highlights

Man City beat Wolves on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter finals

Manchester City beat Wolves on penalties thanks to the efforts of Claudio Bravo to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.Bravo, who made three key saves against the Championship leaders in normal time, continued his heroics to deny Alfred N’Diaye and Conor Coady in the shootout after the game finished goalless.City scored all four of their spot-kicks, with Sergio Aguero coolly sealing their victory with a Panenka penalty.Defeat was harsh on a Wolves side who had become the first team to stop the Premier League pacesetters from scoring this season.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to retire unless Juventus win Champions League

Italy and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will retire at the end of the season unless his club win the Champions League.The 39-year-old hopes to play in next summer’s World Cup and would extend his career for the Club World Cup if Juventus won Europe’s elite trophy.The Serie A side have been beaten in the Champions League final twice in the past three years.

Inter Milan move to top of Serie A following win over Sampdoria

Inter Milan moved top of Serie A after holding on against sixth-placed Sampdoria to extend their unbeaten start to 10 games.Milan Skriniar and Mauro Icardi put Inter in control at the break, captain Icardi soon adding a third to seemingly put the game beyond Sampdoria.The visitors narrowed the gap through Dawid Kownacki and Fabio Quagliarella to tee up a nervous finish, but Inter hung on at the San Siro.