Sports highlights – October 24 2017

October 24, 2017 39 Views

Head Coach Dylan Kerr moves to secure contracts for Gor Mahia players

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has urged the club to do everything within its means to ensure that a bulk of his first team players whose contracts end in December renew their commitment so they are part of the team next season. Kerr says he has personally talked to the players and told them of his desire to keep them and he hopes the management will meet its end of the bargain and see his wishes come true.

Arsenal team is locked and loaded

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits having a number of his  attacking players fully fit is causing a selection headache. Arsenal, popular known as The Gunners, host Norwich City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with the north London outfit expected to rotate their squad following their 5-2 victory against Everton in the Premier League. Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud were all on the bench for the trip to Goodison Park, and Wenger insists it is a “luxury” to have such available fire-power though it also causes a selection dilemma.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to FIFA Best Men’s player award

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Best FIFA Men’s Player ahead of Lionel Messi for the second successive year. The Real Madrid forward received 43.16% of the total votes and was presented with the 2017 award by Diego Maradona and former Brazil striker Ronaldo at the London ceremony after beating off competition from Messi and the world’s most expensive player, Neymar.

