Newspaper summaries – October 24 2017

Daily Nation

You’re driving Kenya into a ditch, 20 diplomats warn politicians

Foreign envoys on Monday sent out a tough warning to politicians, saying they risk driving the country into a ditch. They asked leaders to resolve their disagreements through the courts, saying solutions to Kenya’s current challenges must be found in its Constitution, not outside it.

Nasa says anti-IEBC demos to resume on Tuesday

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has announced that demonstrations to push for reforms in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will resume Tuesday and will proceed daily until all the necessary changes are realised and free and fair elections held. In a statement, Siaya Senator James Orengo said the coalition’s demand for free and fair elections is imperative to safeguarding Kenya’s democracy, long term stability and winning the people’s trust in institutions.

EAC asks Kenyans to avoid violence in repeat election

The East African Community (EAC) has pleaded with Kenyans to avoid any poll related violence as the country conducts its repeat presidential election on Thursday. EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko said the regional organisation has already deployed an observer mission to Nairobi to monitor the repeat presidential polls, hoping the exercise would be peaceful, fair and free.

The Standard

President Uhuru Kenyatta issues stern warning to individuals planning to disrupt poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to individuals planning to disrupt Thursday’s poll. The President said those planning to boycott the repeat presidential election should do so without blocking voters interested in participating in the process. Uhuru announced there will be heavy deployment of security officers in all parts of the country to ensure the election proceeds without any interference.

NASA leader Raila Odinga announces when anti-IEBC protests will resume countrywide

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has announced dates when the anti-IEBC protests will resume countrywide. The coalition led by Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, indicated on Sunday night that its demos will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 24, 25).

High Court grants application by Martha Karua to be given read-only access of IEBC’s electronic system

The High Court has granted an application by Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua to be given read-only access of the electoral commission’s electronic system. Ms Karua, who is challenging the August 8 election of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, was also granted access to certified copies of forms 37A and 37B. The forms are related to the August 8 election outcome for the position of Kirinyaga governor.

The Star

Uhuru meets Chebukati, says Jubilee ready for poll

With three days to the poll rerun, President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday ruled out talks with opposition leader Raila Odinga until after the election on Thursday, if at all. He also said there is no question whatsoever of his legitimacy as President, no question of a boardroom government. Jubilee has no poll preconditions, as long as the election is held on Thursday, the President said.

Do not worry about what Raila will say

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday said Kenyans should have no anxiety over what NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga will say tomorrow. The DP said Raila’s business ended the day he announced he had pulled out of the presidential race. He was speaking to Kitwek, Chamge and Emoo FM stations yesteday morning. He said Raila does not want to participate because he will lose terribly. Ruto added that there is no room for dialogue, saying the electorate is the supreme body to answer any lingering questions.

UN, AU express poll support as NASA maintains stand on presidential rerun

The United Nations and the African Union have promised to support free, fair and credible polls even as NASA maintained that it will boycott Thursday’s presidential rerun. The UN and AU also warned police against use of excessive force, and urged officers to respect the freedom and political liberties of citizens while discharging their duties. Earlier, envoys had urged NASA candidate Raila Odinga to rejoin the race.

Business Daily

Runda Paradise hands subcontractors Sh307m

Four Kenyan companies outsourced by a Chinese firm to put up 150 maisonettes at the Sh1.25 billion Runda Paradise earned Sh307 million, according to new regulatory disclosures. The filings indicate Josswa Plumbers earned Sh60 million or five per cent of the total, Maha Properties Sh169 million (14 per cent) and Greenrays Energy Sh12.4 million or one per cent. Another subcontractor, Jupiter Electricals, took home Sh65 million or five per cent. China’s Nanchang Foreign Engineering Kenya is the main contractor for the first phase of the project in which each of the four-bedroom 150 units go for Sh25 million.

Travel agents fear loss will hit Sh3bn in political stalemate

Travel agents Monday blamed the violent encounters between protesters and police for a Sh1.5 billion loss through cancellations in the past two months and tipped the amount to double. Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) chief executive Nicanor Sabula who urged political dialogue said the future looked bleak as tourists continue to cancel air and hotel bookings.

KenGen share of power sales drops to 37pc as drought bites

Electricity producer KenGen’s share of power sales dropped in the year to June, hurt by drought that stifled hydropower generation and limited transmission lines that hampered transportation of full geothermal power. The share of KenGen’s electricity sales sunk to 37 per cent from 42 per cent a year earlier, according to the company’s financial statements for the year ending June 30. This means independent power producers (IPPs), largely thermal power producers, raised their share in the period to 63 per cent from 58 per cent.