News headlines

News highlights

Security agents are ready to deal with violent protesters, says Uhuru

Anyone who will be tempted to block Kenyans from exercising their democratic right to vote will be dealt with according to the law, President Kenyatta hassaid. Kenyatta has wrapped his two-month re-election campaign with a meet-the-people tour of Nairobi where he urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to vote on the October 26. President Kenyatta also assured Kenyans of adequate security before, on and after the voting day.

All political gatherings are now illegal, says Matiang’i

All political gatherings after the timelines gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are now illegal, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned. Campaigns will conclude on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s fresh presidential election. Matiang’i was addressing all the Country’s Regional Coordinators and County Commissioners whom he asked to discharge their mandate without fear or favour.

Final batch of presidential ballot papers set to arrive today

The final batch of ballot papers to be used in Thursday’s fresh presidential election is expected to be delivered in the country on Tuesday morning. Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Warehouse and Logistics Manager Bernard Ochari says the plane carrying the consignment from Dubai, will touch down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10am. He was speaking after receiving the second batch of ballot papers, which arrived at the JKIA on Monday evening.

Business highlights

Increased sugar imports pulling down local prices

Increased sugar imports have helped pull down local prices by as much as 50%, Kenya’s Sugar Directorate has revealed. Sugar imports in the nine months to September increased more than threefold compared with last year as Kenya raised volumes to protect consumers from higher cost arising from local shortage. Imported volumes went up to 933,844 tonnes against 219,118 in corresponding period last year. Increased imports, mainly from Brazil, helped pull down sugar prices to about Ksh100 a kilo from Ksh200 per kilo in May, the latest market report from the Sugar Directorate shows.

Local shipping company shuts down operations for October 26 election

Savo Store, a Kenya-based firm that imports goods, will not have a shipment departing its US office this Wednesday, on October 25. The company’s normal flight schedule will resume on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Savo Store said in a statement that its Nairobi office will remain closed on October 26, 2017. The firm’s US office will however remain open and fully operational.

Mauritius-based development firm to spend Ksh300 million on 5 acres along Mombasa Road

Gateway Delta Development Holdings, a Mauritius-based real estate company, is set to acquire a five-acre plot on Mombasa Road for US$2.9 million (Ksh308 million). The firm plans to develop a commercial property. Gateway will buy the land from South Africa’s Grit. The land is part of a property complex including a pharmaceutical storage facility that Grit acquired from South Africa’s Imperial Health Sciences Logistics.

Sports highlights

Head Coach Dylan Kerr moves to secure contracts for Gor Mahia players

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has urged the club to do everything within its means to ensure that a bulk of his first team players whose contracts end in December renew their commitment so they are part of the team next season. Kerr says he has personally talked to the players and told them of his desire to keep them and he hopes the management will meet its end of the bargain and see his wishes come true.

Arsenal team is locked and loaded

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits having a number of his attacking players fully fit is causing a selection headache. Arsenal, popular known as The Gunners, host Norwich City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with the north London outfit expected to rotate their squad following their 5-2 victory against Everton in the Premier League. Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi and Olivier Giroud were all on the bench for the trip to Goodison Park, and Wenger insists it is a “luxury” to have such available fire-power though it also causes a selection dilemma.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to FIFA Best Men’s player award

Cristiano Ronaldo was named Best FIFA Men’s Player ahead of Lionel Messi for the second successive year. The Real Madrid forward received 43.16% of the total votes and was presented with the 2017 award by Diego Maradona and former Brazil striker Ronaldo at the London ceremony after beating off competition from Messi and the world’s most expensive player, Neymar.