Evening news headlines

News highlights

CJ Maraga flags case seeking to block Presidential election as urgent, sets hearing for Wednesday morning

Chief Justice David Maraga has certified a case by three voters seeking to stop the repeat Presidential election as urgent. The case will be heard tomorrow at 10:oo am. The plaintiffs, Mr Khalef Khalifa, Mr Samuel Mohochi and Mr Gacheke Gachuhi, claim the electoral commission is divided and cannot guarantee a fair and credible election.

No demonstrations on election day, Raila tells supporters

Opposition party leader Raila Odinga says he did not instruct his supporters to hold demonstrations during the fresh presidential election slated for Thursday. Odinga today explained that his National Super Alliance coalition had only urged supporters to keep away from polling stations on Election Day. His announcement came after he held a rally on Monday where he led leaders drawn from Kisii and Nyamira in declaring that there shall be no elections conducted in the two Counties.

Former Law Society of Kenya boss urges IEBC to disqualify Uhuru from Presidential race

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) CEO Apollo Mboya has written to electoral commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati asking him to disqualify President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto from the repeat presidential race for misconduct in their campaigns.Mboya argued that Uhuru and Ruto do not qualify to be on the ballot following a High Court ruling that they committed electoral offences by using state resources to advertise government achievements in the run up to August 8 polls.

High Court shuts down petition forcing Raila to run for President

The High Court has thrown out a petition seeking to compel Opposition leader Raila Odinga to participate in Thursday’s election. Raila and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka withdrew, NASA saying IEBC has ignored their demands for changes including the removal of IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba. Pokot South MP David Pkosing filed the case, arguing that Raila must comply with the Supreme Court order for a fresh presidential election.

Business highlights

High Court stops importation of duty free sugar

Kenya’s High Court has temporarily suspended the importation of duty-free sugar. While the move is likely to boost the local sugar industry, it may not bode well for consumers who had seen local prices fall by nearly50% due to an influx of cheaper imports. Justice Chacha Mwita today suspended a notice issued by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich allowing the importation until an application by activist Okiya Omtatah challenging the duty waiver is heard and determined.

Huawei in plan to equip African students with ICT Skills

Huawei has launched an initiative dubbed the Seeds for the Future in a bid to equip African students with ICT skills. The Seeds for the Future program, is Huawei’s global corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform. It is the company’s most heavily invested CSR activity. A set of Kenyan students who jetted to China last week for a two week language culture and ICT training are set to commence their programme following an opening ceremony that was officiated by the officer in charge of education at the Embassy of the republic of Kenya in China, Mr Reuben Augut.

600 buildings at risk of collapse, Construction Authority warns

The National Construction Authority plans to suspend the construction of more than 600 substandard buildings in the country. This is in light of the increased number of collapsed buildings over the past year, marked at five in the wake of the Sunday Nakuru incident where a four-storey building caved in. The NCA has issued a court order seeking to “ensure the safety of citizens and compliance.” The Authority stated that the biggest challenge is that most building owners opt for cheaper options and shortcuts, thereby risking the lives of tenants.

Sports highlights

Acting Everton Manager David Unsworth wants job on full-time basis

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth says he wants to be Ronald Koeman’s replacement on a full-time basis. Unsworth took charge of the team for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup game against Chelsea and going forward while the search for Ronald Koeman’s successor takes place. Koeman departed on Monday following a 5-2 defeat against Arsenal which left them in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Leicester reluctantly accept FIFA decision to stop Adrien Silva registration

Leicester City have reluctantly accepted FIFA’s decision to stop the club from registering Adrien Silva until January. The Foxes had hoped to sign the Portugal midfielder from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day, but FIFA said they missed the Transfer Matching System registration deadline by 14 seconds. Leicester appealed against that decision, an appeal which was rejected, and the Premier League club planned to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Kenya Sevens provisional squad named

KCB, who finished fourth in the 2017 series, has four players – Andrew Amonde, Martin Owila, Arthur Owira and Jacob Ojee – in the Kenya Sevens squad that will be whittled down to 26 players with 18 expected to be handed a contract for the new season that has the HSBC Sevens World Series, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. All the regulars led by Mwamba’s star winger Collins Injera were included while New Zealand based Willy Ambaka is also in the squad. Notable inclusion is Black Blad fly-half Levy Amunga who has been very instrumental for the Kenyatta University side.