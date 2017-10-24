Emirates sets special Fare to Dubai with free 3rd Piece of Luggage

Emirates is offering Kenyan travellers the opportunity to visit Dubai with a special Economy and Business Class return airfare that includes a free third piece of luggage of up to 32 kg.

Under the special offer, an Economy Class ticket from Nairobi to Dubai costs USD 379 while a Business Class USD 949. The fare offer is for a limited time only and tickets must be booked between October 25 and November 10, 2017. Travel must take place between 25 October 2017 and 30 March 2018. The cost of the ticket includes airport taxes. Seasonality and blackout dates apply as well as other terms and conditions.

Voted by travelers as the Best Airline in the World in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice® Awards, Emirates is offering a free third piece of luggage of up to 23kg for Economy Class and up to 32kg for Business Class. This is in addition to the current allowance of two pieces of up to 23kg in Economy Class and two pieces of up to 32kg in Business Class.

The city also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets.

On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the airline’s ice system, which offers over 2500 channels of on-demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family-friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the onboard comforts and products, customers will experience the world-famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

Emirates flies three times a day from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Dubai.