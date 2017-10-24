Business highlights – October 24 2017

Increased sugar imports pulling down local prices

Increased sugar imports have helped pull down local prices by as much as 50%, Kenya’s Sugar Directorate has revealed. Sugar imports in the nine months to September increased more than threefold compared with last year as Kenya raised volumes to protect consumers from higher cost arising from local shortage. Imported volumes went up to 933,844 tonnes against 219,118 in corresponding period last year. Increased imports, mainly from Brazil, helped pull down sugar prices to about Ksh100 a kilo from Ksh200 per kilo in May, the latest market report from the Sugar Directorate shows.

Local shipping company shuts down operations for October 26 election

Savo Store, a Kenya-based firm that imports goods, will not have a shipment departing its US office this Wednesday, on October 25. The company’s normal flight schedule will resume on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Savo Store said in a statement that its Nairobi office will remain closed on October 26, 2017. The firm’s US office will however remain open and fully operational.

Mauritius-based development firm to spend Ksh300 million on 5 acres along Mombasa Road

Gateway Delta Development Holdings, a Mauritius-based real estate company, is set to acquire a five-acre plot on Mombasa Road for US$2.9 million (Ksh308 million). The firm plans to develop a commercial property. Gateway will buy the land from South Africa’s Grit. The land is part of a property complex including a pharmaceutical storage facility that Grit acquired from South Africa’s Imperial Health Sciences Logistics.