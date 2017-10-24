Afternoon sports highlights – October 24 2017

October 24, 2017 28 Views

We are not a dirty team, says Motherwell Manager Stephen Robinson

Manager Stephen Robinson has dismissed criticism that Motherwell are a “dirty” team. Rangers defender Bruno Alves said Well’s physical approach in their 2-0 League Cup semi-final win on Sunday was “too much” and “not football”. Robinson described the team as an aggressive side, touting the players as physical and strong. This comes after Striker Ryan Bowman broke Rangers Defender Fabio Cardoso’s nose with an elbow in a match when four Motherwell and two Rangers players were booked.

Leicester speed up recruitment plans after Everton sack Manager Ronald Koeman

Leicester are accelerating their plans to appoint a new manager in the wake of Everton’s decision to sack Ronald Koeman. Officials at both clubs fear they could be targeting the same candidates in their recruitment process with Leicester looking for a replacement for Craig Shakespeare.

Police investigate riot after Dutch, Belgian fans clash

Belgian police were investigating a riot caused by Belgian and Dutch soccer fans that left a policeman with a broken jaw and led to 120 arrests. Fighting broke out at a cafe after Club Bruges’s match against Royal Antwerp. Fans of Dutch clubs ADO Den Haag, who are allied to Bruges, and Willem II Tilburg, with links to Royal Antwerp, were also involved.

