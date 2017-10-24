Afternoon news headlines

News headlines

Nairobi protesters hit with teargas following unauthorised demo

Protesters clashed with Police this morning after they gathered near the National Archives in Nairobi’s Central Business District. Authorities used teargas to disperse them after they assembled near the Tom Mboya statue. The confrontation caused a stampede as officers moved to contain the demonstration. The protests come after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Monday warned that any political gathering after the timelines gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will be deemed illegal. Police said they would disperse any protestors after opposition party leaders vowed to boycott Thursday’s election.

Kenya beefs up border security after plague hits Madagascar

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has increased surveillance of visitors coming from Madagascar following a plague outbreak in that country. According to the Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko, aircraft from the country must now submit health declaration forms and sanitation certificates at the points of entry. In a statement, he pointed out that in Madagascar, the plague outbreak has killed more than 100 people since August and more than 1,100 cases of infections have been reported.

IT firm OT-Morpho says it will not intervene in any other aspect of Kenya’s presidential election

French IT firm, OT-Morpho will not intervene in any other aspect of the presidential election neither in the successful conduct of the election procedures in the polling stations that include voting or the counting of votes. The company, which is providing the technology to power the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits, indicated that every effort had been made to achieve a high delivery quality and that the testing of the gadgets was highly professional and trusted after being undertaken by top firm IBM. It further stated that a security check conducted on its system by Orange CyberDefense demonstrated that there were no critical or major vulnerabilities.

Business highlights

African e-health startups on the rise

The number of e-health startups active in Africa is accelerating continent-wide, but contrary to popular assumptions the majority of these ventures do not leverage mobile phones. According to the African E-health Startup Ecosystem Report 2017, released by Disrupt Africa, 115 e-health startups are currently operating in 20 countries across Africa. The number of startups launching annually continent-wide has risen over the past three years, and investors are also beginning to pay more attention – the number of startups raising funding to grow their businesses is increasing each year.

Kenya partners with African NGOs in fight to completely eradicate polio

Fourteen days into a month long campaign to call attention on immunization, civil society across Africa join global efforts to call for continued vigilance to Polio, routine immunization programs and stronger health systems. Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9% worldwide since 1988. Fewer than 40 cases worldwide were reported for all of 2016, thanks to the 10 billion doses of oral polio vaccine that have been administered since 2000 with support from the Kenyan AIDS NGOs Consortium (KANCO) among other regional stakeholders. The year 2017 has seen the lowest case count of polio in recorded history, and stakeholders have rallied organisations in Abidjan, Dakar, Accra, Douala, Lagos, Nairobi, Kampala, Conakry, Lilongwe, Freetown, Monrovia to further an ongoing campaign to eradicate the disease. The 33 days to Power Up Immunization campaign is a continuation of what was started with the Africa Vaccination Week and World Health Assembly.

Online ride hailing service Taxify introduces demand based charges

Online taxi hailing company Taxify has introduced demand-based charges, also known as ‘surge’ pricing, as it seeks to attract more drivers to its platform. The company introduced the pricing two weeks ago “to motivate drivers to go online during periods of high demand”. This pricing mechanism allows the cab-hailing firm to temporarily raise prices on its platform when the number of rider requests shoots up. Unlike its main rival Uber, Taxify has not been raising prices during peak demand.

Sports highlights

We are not a dirty team, says Motherwell Manager Stephen Robinson

Manager Stephen Robinson has dismissed criticism that Motherwell are a “dirty” team. Rangers defender Bruno Alves said Well’s physical approach in their 2-0 League Cup semi-final win on Sunday was “too much” and “not football”. Robinson described the team as an aggressive side, touting the players as physical and strong. This comes after Striker Ryan Bowman broke Rangers Defender Fabio Cardoso’s nose with an elbow in a match when four Motherwell and two Rangers players were booked.

Leicester speed up recruitment plans after Everton sack Manager Ronald Koeman

Leicester are accelerating their plans to appoint a new manager in the wake of Everton’s decision to sack Ronald Koeman. Officials at both clubs fear they could be targeting the same candidates in their recruitment process with Leicester looking for a replacement for Craig Shakespeare.

Police investigate riot after Dutch, Belgian fans clash

Belgian police were investigating a riot caused by Belgian and Dutch soccer fans that left a policeman with a broken jaw and led to 120 arrests. Fighting broke out at a cafe after Club Bruges’s match against Royal Antwerp. Fans of Dutch clubs ADO Den Haag, who are allied to Bruges, and Willem II Tilburg, with links to Royal Antwerp, were also involved.