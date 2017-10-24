Afternoon business highlights – October 24 2017

African e-health startups on the rise

The number of e-health startups active in Africa is accelerating continent-wide, but contrary to popular assumptions the majority of these ventures do not leverage mobile phones. According to the African E-health Startup Ecosystem Report 2017, released by Disrupt Africa, 115 e-health startups are currently operating in 20 countries across Africa. The number of startups launching annually continent-wide has risen over the past three years, and investors are also beginning to pay more attention – the number of startups raising funding to grow their businesses is increasing each year.

Kenya partners with African NGOs in fight to completely eradicate polio

Fourteen days into a month long campaign to call attention on immunization, civil society across Africa join global efforts to call for continued vigilance to Polio, routine immunization programs and stronger health systems. Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9% worldwide since 1988. Fewer than 40 cases worldwide were reported for all of 2016, thanks to the 10 billion doses of oral polio vaccine that have been administered since 2000 with support from the Kenyan AIDS NGOs Consortium (KANCO) among other regional stakeholders. The year 2017 has seen the lowest case count of polio in recorded history, and stakeholders have rallied organisations in Abidjan, Dakar, Accra, Douala, Lagos, Nairobi, Kampala, Conakry, Lilongwe, Freetown, Monrovia to further an ongoing campaign to eradicate the disease. The 33 days to Power Up Immunization campaign is a continuation of what was started with the Africa Vaccination Week and World Health Assembly.

Online ride hailing service Taxify introduces demand based charges

Online taxi hailing company Taxify has introduced demand-based charges, also known as ‘surge’ pricing, as it seeks to attract more drivers to its platform. The company introduced the pricing two weeks ago “to motivate drivers to go online during periods of high demand”. This pricing mechanism allows the cab-hailing firm to temporarily raise prices on its platform when the number of rider requests shoots up. Unlike its main rival Uber, Taxify has not been raising prices during peak demand.