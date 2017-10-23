Timmy Tdat teams up with Dela in new music video

Rapper and singer Timmy Tdat has teamed up with songstress Dela to release a new single, dubbed We’ll Be Ok.

The song charts the story of two love birds who try to reassure each other that they are enough, and are content with what each person brings to the table despite the pressures of the outside world. ​This is the first time Dela and Timmy Tdat are working together.

“I’ve been a fan of Timmy since “Wele Wele”. Always wanted to work on a project with him. Bumped it to him at Pacho studio and it was clear that he wanted to work with me too. We vibed to a few tracks, and we got to talking about relationships and society’s expectations. and i guess, we kinda just went from there. We wanted to show that people from different backgrounds can be compatible and that love conquers all- money problems or otherwise,”

says Dela.

​”It was a pleasure to work with Dela. She is talented and knows what she wants,ambitious,industrious and full of passion for her music. I wouldn’t mind working with her again, “

says Timmy Tdat.

We’ll Be Ok was produced by Teddy B.

“I had a great time working on this with Timmy and Teddy B. There’s never a dull moment with these two,” says Dela.



“Teddy B is also one talented producer,he helped us achieve our vision,” says Timmy Tdat.



The Lyric video was done by Johnson Kyalo.