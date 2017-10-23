Sports highlights – October 23 2017

Kenya Premier league heats up as Stima beat Sofapaka
Western Stima beat Sofapaka 3-1 at the Narok Stadium on Sunday while Mathare United and Thika United cancelled each other out in a 1-1 result at the Thika Sub-County Stadium. Muhoroni Youth have fallen seven points off safety after suffering a 3-0 loss at home to Kakamega Homeboyz.
Tottenham exploit Liverpool’s poor defense to secure 4-1 victory
Tottenham ruthlessly exploited Liverpool’s defensive woes to move joint-second in the Premier League with a scintillating 4-1 victory at Wembley. Two early lapses from Dejan Lovren were punished by Harry Kane, who scored the first and set up Heung-Min Son for Spurs’ second inside 12 minutes. Mohamed Salah halved the deficit midway through the first half but Dele Alli, on the stroke of half-time, and Kane’s second on 56 minutes sealed the victory.
Marseille draw with PSG as Neymar receives red card
Edinson Cavani scored a stunning 93rd-minute free-kick to salvage a draw for Paris St-Germain against Marseille after Neymar had been sent off. Luiz Gustavo got the opener for Marseille with a 30-yard strike before Neymar equalised after the half-hour mark for his 10th goal for PSG. Florian Thauvin put Marseille ahead with 10 minutes remaining before Neymar was booked twice in two minutes. Cavani then equalised with a 25-yard effort that went in off the crossbar. PSG fans are banned from attending the game known as Le Classique and Marseille fans clashed with police prior to kick-off at the Stade Velodrome.
