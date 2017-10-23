Raila takes his “no elections” message to Gusiiland

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has started his one day tour of the larger Gusii region to champion his ‘October 26th , no elections’ message.
Top on Odinga’s agenda will be undoing the gains made by the Jubilee administration in the region over the past three weeks.
Mr Odinga will tour Nyamira and Kisii counties and make stopovers at Nyansiongo, Kijauri market, Keroka and Keumbu.
Gusii region is perceived to be a swing vote area and was a major battle ground for Jubilee and NASA during the August 8 General Election.
The NASA leader is expected to rally the locals not to turn up for the October 26 repeat presidential poll.
Addressing residents of Nyansiongo shortly after his arrival in Nyamira County, Raila said his coalition will not relent in the struggle for a free, fair and credible election.
“We resume our picketing at IEBC offices countrywide this coming Tuesday and Wednesday. As a coalition we maintain that there will be no election on Thursday and the commission must pave way for meaningful reforms,” he said.
Raila will be accompanied by Governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and John Nyangarama (Kisii), Senator James Orengo and a host of MPs including Gladys Wanga, Simba Arati, Richard Onyonka and ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire
Mr Odinga’s tour will culminate at Gusii Stadium in a major rally where he will be joined by NASA Principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to further push his ‘October 26th, no elections’ message.
Mr Odinga last toured the region on September 5 after the Supreme Court annulled the August 8 presidential poll over illegalities and irregularities.
