Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru meets IEBC boss, tells electoral body to proceed as planned

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday met IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and discussed the October 26 fresh presidential election. President Kenyatta said he is ready for the election and has no demands on IEBC, other than the electoral body meeting its obligation of conducting fresh presidential elections on October 26 as ordered by the Supreme Court. The meeting was held at Harambee House, the President’s office in central Nairobi, and was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto. He stated that the State had made funds available for the IEBC to do its job and that they really should deliver on their mandate.

Don’t vote on Thursday, Raila urges NASA supporters

Opposition party leader, Raila Odinga has urged NASA supporters to remain in their homes and not participate in the Presidential election slated for Thursday, October 26, 2017. Speaking earlier today, the NASA coalition chief claimed IEBC CEO officer Ezra Chiloba is still in office contrary to reports that he has taken a three-week leave, He said the move by the IEBC CEO to take leave was to trick NASA into participating in Thursday’s election.

You are safe to cast your vote, Machakos Governor assures constituents

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has urged voters in the county and the entire Ukambani region to come out in large numbers and participate in the fresh presidential election this Thursday. He assured residents that their security was guaranteed and warned those planning chaos they will be dealt with. “Those who want to vote will have their rights protected. Those who don’t want to vote should stay at home,” said Mutua. He added that he will together with his family will vote on October 26. Addressing a news conference at his office, Mutua said the Supreme Court had given clear directions on the repeat poll.

Business highlights

Hotel sector set for major boon as industry moves to add hundreds of rooms by 2021

Kenya will add 13 new hotels over the next four years adding 2,400 rooms, according to a report by consultancy firm, PwC. The country is expected to expand hotel capacity by 13%. The report indicates that the number of available rooms is set to increase from 18,600 in 2016 to 21,000 in 2021. Among the international hotels expanding or setting up in Kenya include Sheraton, Ramada, Hilton, Best Western, Radisson, Marriott and Movenpick.

Internet services provider to boost adoption of cloud-based computing across Africa

Liquid Telecom has announced that it will support start-ups entering the DataHack for Financial Inclusion (DataHack4FI) innovation competition by providing free high-speed internet access and cloud-based services. The competition will be held across six African countries including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ghana and Zambia, where start-ups will undergo mentorship before presenting their data-driven solutions to a judging panel.

Meru County government cracks down on ghost workers

Meru’s County Government has appointed consulting firm Deloitte to conduct a human resource audit. County Governor Kiraitu Murungi unveiled the Deloitte team, led by Mr George Hapisu, at his office today. He says the firm will begin conducting the exercise on Monday next week in what the governor says will ensure better service delivery in the county.

Sports highlights

Everton sacks Manager following home defeat in Arsenal clash

Everton have sacked Manager Ronald Koeman after their 5-2 loss at home to Arsenal saw them slip into the relegation zone. The club made their announcement shortly after 1.30pm on Monday, with Everton chairman Bill Kenwright and CEO Robert Elstone having earlier arrived at the club’s Finch Farm training ground. U23 coach David Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge of the team who travel to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Celtic, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Basel fined after UEFA charges proven

Celtic have been fined £8,900 (Ksh1.2 million) over a pitch invasion during their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain last month. UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body confirmed the sanction on Monday morning, with the French side fined £4,450 (Ksh608,000) after seats in their section at Celtic Park were broken during the same match on September 12. John Hatton, a Celtic supporter, ran on to the playing surface and aimed a kick at PSG striker Kylian Mbappe during Celtic’s 5-0 defeat at the hands of the French side.

WADA to investigate China doping claims

Claims that more than 10,000 Chinese athletes used banned substances will be investigated by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) intelligence unit. The claims, made by former Olympic team doctor Xue Yinxian on German TV, refer to athletes using the substances in the 1980s and 1990s. Xue claimed there was systematic doping across a number of Chinese sports.