Afternoon sports highlights – October 23 2017

PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boy award
Paris St Germain Forward Kylian Mbappe has won the Golden Boy award ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Ousmane Dembele, who were shortlisted. The award is given to the best player under the age of 21 in Europe and is voted for by a panel of journalists from across the continent. The 18-year-old shone at Monaco last season and has scored four goals and has four assists in 11 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season having moved in the summer on an initial loan deal.
FIFA doesn’t care about women’s football, says World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe
FIFA has shown it does not care about the women’s game by naming a little-known striker on its female player-of-the-year shortlist, World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe says. The nominees are US midfielder Carli Lloyd, Dutch forward Lieke Martens and Venezuelan Deyna Castellanos, 18, who does not play in a professional league. “The award just doesn’t hold a lot of weight when you’ve got someone on the list I’ve never heard of,” said USA’s Rapinoe, who has 127 caps and won 2012 Olympic gold and the 2015 World Cup.
Man City Coach Pep Guardiola says team will struggle to remain unbeaten this season
Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola claims there is no chance of the team going through the Premier League season unbeaten. City lead the Premier League by five points after winning eight and drawing one of their opening nine games, scoring 33 goals in the process. They are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions this season and have equalled a club record by winning the last 11 of them in succession.
