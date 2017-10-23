Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

IEBC to assess security situation in NASA strongholds

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hold a meeting on Monday to assess the security situation in some NASA strongholds ahead of the October 26 fresh presidential poll. The meeting comes in the wake of attacks on its officials last week in Kisumu and Siaya. NASA leaders vowed that they will not allow the poll to take place with NASA leader Raila Odinga promising to make a major announcement on the eve of the election. Police listed Kisumu, Siaya, parts of Nairobi and Mombasa counties as electoral hot-spots ahead of the October 26 election. Police Spokesman George Kinoti said that due to the prevailing political situation, police have put in place necessary security arrangements aimed at protecting voters and election officials before, during and after the poll.

DPP Keriako Tobiko orders trial of Senator Outa, Ruth Odinga over IEBC attacks

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko has directed police to prosecute former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga and Senator Fred Outa for attacking Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials. Tobiko wants the two leaders to face four charges at the Kericho Law Courts. They will face charges for entering an electoral centre designated for IEBC without authority, obstruction, incitement to violence and malicious damage to property.

Court suspends Ksh700 million bankruptcy order against former MP Cyrus Jirongo

The High Court has suspended a Ksh700 million bankruptcy order against businessman and former MP Cyrus Jirongo. Justice Olga Sewe also stopped businessman Sammy Kogo from executing a decree against Jirongo, pending the hearing of a commercial dispute between the two parties. Kogo, through his eight companies, petitioned the court to issue bankruptcy orders against Jirongo. The order was granted on September 29. But Jirongo told the court he was not served with the petition that led to the judgement.

Business highlights

Interest rate cap law may be revised but not scrapped, experts say

The government is unlikely to scrap the law that introduced interest rate capping on loans despite the adverse effect it has had on private sector lending, international rating agency, Fitch Ratings has affirmed. The financial research company has however predicted an amendment to the law that may allow the capping rule to apply only to retail customers.

Indian investors set sights on East Africa ahead of CII summit

Indian investors are looking to capitalise on business opportunities in East Africa as they move to convene in Kampala this November for the latest edition of an event titled the CII-Exim Bank Regional Conclave. The summit is a two day event to be held on November 20 and 21. It will serve as an opportunity for Indian and African industries to identify priority areas and key projects for Indian investment and partnership, with a long-term commitment to the East African region.

World Food Prize Africa Institute to support young agripreneurs

The World Food Prize Foundation is partnering with President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, to establish the World Food Prize Africa Institute. This follows the awarding of the 2017 World Food Prize to Adesina this week in Des Moines, Iowa, where he announced his decision to dedicate the US$250,000 (over Ksh25 million) cash prize to set up a fund fully dedicated to providing financing for the youth of Africa in agriculture to feed Africa. Motivated by the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate’s decision, donors have made additional contributions to the fund.

Sports highlights

PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boy award

Paris St Germain Forward Kylian Mbappe has won the Golden Boy award ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Ousmane Dembele, who were shortlisted. The award is given to the best player under the age of 21 in Europe and is voted for by a panel of journalists from across the continent. The 18-year-old shone at Monaco last season and has scored four goals and has four assists in 11 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season having moved in the summer on an initial loan deal.

FIFA doesn’t care about women’s football, says World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe

FIFA has shown it does not care about the women’s game by naming a little-known striker on its female player-of-the-year shortlist, World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe says. The nominees are US midfielder Carli Lloyd, Dutch forward Lieke Martens and Venezuelan Deyna Castellanos, 18, who does not play in a professional league. “The award just doesn’t hold a lot of weight when you’ve got someone on the list I’ve never heard of,” said USA’s Rapinoe, who has 127 caps and won 2012 Olympic gold and the 2015 World Cup.

Man City Coach Pep Guardiola says team will struggle to remain unbeaten this season

Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola claims there is no chance of the team going through the Premier League season unbeaten. City lead the Premier League by five points after winning eight and drawing one of their opening nine games, scoring 33 goals in the process. They are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions this season and have equalled a club record by winning the last 11 of them in succession.