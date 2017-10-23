Afternoon business highlights – October 23 2017

Interest rate cap law may be revised but not scrapped, experts say

The government is unlikely to scrap the law that introduced interest rate capping on loans despite the adverse effect it has had on private sector lending, international rating agency, Fitch Ratings has affirmed. The financial research company has however predicted an amendment to the law that may allow the capping rule to apply only to retail customers.

Indian investors set sights on East Africa ahead of CII summit

Indian investors are looking to capitalise on business opportunities in East Africa as they move to convene in Kampala this November for the latest edition of an event titled the CII-Exim Bank Regional Conclave. The summit is a two day event to be held on November 20 and 21. It will serve as an opportunity for Indian and African industries to identify priority areas and key projects for Indian investment and partnership, with a long-term commitment to the East African region.

World Food Prize Africa Institute to support young agripreneurs

The World Food Prize Foundation is partnering with President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, to establish the World Food Prize Africa Institute. This follows the awarding of the 2017 World Food Prize to Adesina this week in Des Moines, Iowa, where he announced his decision to dedicate the US$250,000 (over Ksh25 million) cash prize to set up a fund fully dedicated to providing financing for the youth of Africa in agriculture to feed Africa. Motivated by the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate’s decision, donors have made additional contributions to the fund.