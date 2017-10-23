Afternoon business highlights – October 23 2017

Interest rate cap law may be revised but not scrapped, experts say
The government is unlikely to scrap the law that introduced interest rate capping on loans despite the adverse effect it has had on private sector lending, international rating agency, Fitch Ratings has affirmed. The financial research company has however predicted an amendment to the law that may allow the capping rule to apply only to retail customers.
Indian investors set sights on East Africa ahead of CII summit
Indian investors are looking to capitalise on business opportunities in East Africa as they move to convene in Kampala this November for the latest edition of an event titled the CII-Exim Bank Regional Conclave. The summit is a two day event to be held on November 20 and 21. It will serve as an opportunity for Indian and African industries to identify priority areas and key projects for Indian investment and partnership, with a long-term commitment to the East African region.
World Food Prize Africa Institute to support young agripreneurs
The World Food Prize Foundation is partnering with President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, to establish the World Food Prize Africa Institute. This follows the awarding of the 2017 World Food Prize to Adesina this week in Des Moines, Iowa, where he announced his decision to dedicate the US$250,000 (over Ksh25 million) cash prize to set up a fund fully dedicated to providing financing for the youth of Africa in agriculture to feed Africa. Motivated by the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate’s decision, donors have made additional contributions to the fund.
You might also like
News briefs
First Lady grateful for Beyond Zero support First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has thanked Kenyans for supporting her Beyond Zero campaign by helping in raising funds to increase mothers and children access
KRA, NTSA incorporate new ICT system to register vehicles
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in partnership with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), have incorporated a new ICT system seeking to secure motor-vehicle registration. The two Authorities
Optiven in Sh2.5 million drive to create over 1 million jobs by 2035
The Optiven Group Foundation, through its OptinInvest programme, has announced plans seeking to create more than 1 million jobs by 2035. Optiven CEO George Wachiuri said the move would cost
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!