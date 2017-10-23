Ababu Namwamba wants four ODM governors charged over electoral offences.

The Council of Kenyan Professionals wants Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko to launch a probe into four ODM governors over attempts to block repeat presidential elections in their regions.
Led by their Chairman, former Budalangi MP Ababu Namwamba, the group wants Governors Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Okoth Obado (Migori), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay) all prosecuted for electoral offences.
According to Namwamba, on October 18, the four Governors made threats that they would block the Thursday repeat presidential election in their areas.
