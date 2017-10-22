News headlines

News highlights

NASA is planning to sabotage elections, government claims

The Government says it is investigating an elaborate scheme by a section of the National Super Alliance leaders and renegade foreigners to subvert the constitution and the rule of law by sabotaging the repeat election set for Thursday. Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe says the strategy is to bribe the compromised office holders in the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as well as use violence to prevent Kenyans from voting.

Uhuru slams Raila for holding voters hostage

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told opposition party leader, Raila Odinga to stop putting Kenya on an endless electioneering mode, saying Kenyans need to finish with the election and get back to building the nation. Addressing a campaign rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to exercise their democratic right by voting on October 26 without fear, assuring that the security of every citizen is guaranteed. The Head of State stated that Odinga’s NASA party is free to boycott the October 26 fresh election but they cannot stifle the right of Kenyans to choose their leader.

Search for Nakuru plane crash victims resumes today

The search for the five people who perished after a helicopter crashed into Lake Nakuru was suspended on Saturday evening due to poor visibility. The seatch resumed this morning. Authorities said the operation was also aimed at retrieving the plane wreckage.The wreckage was sighted on the southern part of Lake Nakuru by a team from the Kenya Navy that joined in the search also undertaken by the Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Police. A statement from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said “initial indications are that there are no survivors.”

Business highlights

Japanese firm Kansai Plascon to train 10,000 Kenyan youth

Japanese firm Kansai Plascon has launched a painter training programme targeting 10,000 youth across Kenya. This is in a bid to fill the rising artisan skills gap. The firm’s Managing Director Jamil Virjee said the move was aimed at improving the quality of paintwork done on local buildings as well as enable painters root out poor quality paints. Plascon said the new strategy will also introduce certification for painters thereby helping professionalise the sector that for years has relied on unskilled labour.

New KCC urges farmers to take advantage of unpredictable rains

The New Kenya Cooperative Creameries Company has urged Rift Valley farmers to take advantage of the current rainfall that has resulted in increased milk production for thousands of dairy farmers across the region. New KCC Managing Director Nixon Sigey has warned farmers that these rains are unpredictable and advised them to focus on fodder preservation. Sigey said extension officers at the firm have embarked on training farmers through their cooperative societies to see this through.

Kenya partners with French government to make coffee farming profitable

The French government, Kenya Co-operative Coffee Exporters (KCCE), the Kenya Coffee Research Institute and the Murang’a County Government have come up with a four-year strategy that hopes to revitalise the floundering sub-sector .The French government is financing implementation of the plan to a tune of Ksh140 million, while KCCE takes charge of the marketing. The Coffee Research Institute will be responsible for agronomy services.

Sports highlights

Man City crush Burnley with 3 goals to nothing



Sergio Aguero equalled Manchester City’s all-time goalscoring record with a first-half penalty in a 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.The Argentina international, making his first appearance since a September car accident in Amsterdam, moved level with Eric Brook on 177 goals after Bernardo Silva was brought down by goalkeeper Nick Pope.The Premier League leaders were made to work at the Etihad by a stubborn Burnley side, but two second-half goals by Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane broke the visitors’ resistance.

Arsenal Midfielder 100% committed to the team, says Wenger despite rumours

Arsene Wenger insisted Ozil will remain 100% committed to the Gunners as long as he is at the club, stating that the midfielder has “a social contract with the rest of the players”. Ozil appears to have responded to the speculation around his future on social media, indicating his mind is focused only on Arsenal’s game against Everton oday. tThe 29-year-old tweeted: “Ignore the noise and stay focused.” Wenger was himself subject to constant speculation last season about his future after he delayed signing a new contract to stay at the club.

Man Utd attitude was worse than a friendly match, says Mourinho

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho says their attitude in the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield was worse than a friendly match. Huddersfield took a two-goal lead in the first half, before Marcus Rashford’s late consolation goal.United’s first loss of the season leaves them five points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.