News headlines

Police deny using excessive force during anti IEBC protests

Inspector General (IG) of Police Joseph Boinett has refuted accusations of wanton killing and brutality levelled against the force while dealing with anti IEBC protests saying that only four protesters have died and ten injured while adding that ten police officers have also been injured while responding to the riots..In a statement sent to newsrooms, in his defence of the police, Boinett has given a chronology of violent events in different parts of western Kenya where the protests were deadliest.

Turkana ODM leaders refuse to side with Raila on election day

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in Turkana County have said there will be no demonstrations in the County on October 26 despite a call from opposition party leader Raila Odinga to boycott the polls. Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Turkana Central MP John Lodepe said there will be no demonstrations in Lodwar on Election Day. Nanok has urged residents to maintain peace,stating that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga should “put the country first and negotiate.”

Disaster Management Unit mobilises team as helicopter crashes into Lake Nakuru

A helicopter believed to have five people on board crashed into Lake Nakuru moments after take –off from the town.There was no immediate confirmation on the identity of those on board, but there were reports that one of the passengers is a local politician. The National Disaster Management Unit has mobilized a team to the site to undertake a search and rescue operation.“Unfortunately a private chopper has drowned in Lake Nakuru. It is suspected that the pilot and crew are still trapped inside,” Pius Masai, the unit’s deputy communications director said in a statement.

AfDB’s agricultural transformation strategy to guarantee 513 million tons of additional food production

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has developed a new initiative called the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative – a knowledge- and innovation-based response to the recognized need to scaling up proven technologies across Africa.Already, 25 African countries have written letters to the AfDB confirming their interest and readiness to participate in TAAT, and help transform their agriculture.It will support AfDB’s Feed Africa Strategy for the continent to eliminate the current massive importation of food and transform its economies by targeting agriculture as a major source of economic diversification and wealth, as well as a powerful engine for job creation.

Africa’s young farmers, agripreneurs set to benefit from $250,000 World Food Prize

The Governor of the US State of Iowa, Kim Reynolds has officially named President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, as the 2017 World Food Prize Laureate, on behalf of the World Food Prize Foundation, setting off an atmosphere of festive celebration at the Iowa State Capitol Building in Des Moines.Accompanied by Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, and John Mahama, former President of Ghana, Adesina took elegant steps to the podium to receive the award – the world’s highest recognition for food and agriculture, with his wife Grace and his two children, Rotimi and Segun, and a large and distinguished crowd cheering him on. Representatives of the Nigerian Government, Purdue University, his alma mater, friends, associates and Bank staff were among the well-wishers who came in out in large numbers to celebrate the African agriculture icon, known as “Africa’s Norman Borlaug.”

Luxury car sales down 15%

Sales of new luxury cars fell 15.1% in the first nine months of the year, data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI) has revealed. Orders for most high-end brands including Jaguar, Land Rover and Porsche dropped in the review period, with BMW and Mercedes the only makes registering growth. KMI data indicates that formal dealers moved 190 units, down from 224 units a year earlier.

Pressure builds on West Ham boss Slaven Bilic after team suffers home defeat against Brighton

Brighton picked up their first ever Premier League away win with a 3-0 victory at West Ham on Friday, which turned up the heat on boss Slaven Bilic.A double from Glenn Murray and a fine José Izquierdo effort mean the Hammers have made their worst start to a season since 2010, taking just eight points from nine games.When Murray stroked home Brighton’s third from the spot 15 minutes from time, it triggered a mass walkout from the home supporters – with some aiming their frustration towards the West Ham owners in the directors box.

Chelsea boss dismisses rumours of unrest over training schedule



Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has dismissed suggestions of disgruntlement at the club over his training methods.Reports have claimed that Blues players are exhausted by Conte’s punishing schedule.However, the Italian coach says the training load is “70% less” than it was during last season’s Premier League title-winning campaign.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus enjoying life at Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus admits he can see similarities between Manchester City’s “beautiful” style of play under Pep Guardiola and the famous football of his native Brazil. Jesus, 20, has scored six goals in seven Premier League appearances this season, with Guardiola’s side top of the table by two points from rivals Manchester United.He has settled into life at City extremely well since joining from Palmeiras in January, netting 13 league goals in 17 games and establishing a lethal partnership with team-mate Sergio Aguero.