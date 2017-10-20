News headlines

News highlights

NASA holds demos in Siaya ans Kisumu

National Super Alliance party leaders and their supporters have set upcamp in Siaya and Kisumu Counties ahead of today’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.The coalition group began their demonstrations in Siaya County where they held a Memorial Service for police brutality victims in Bondo Town.

Jubilee Party wants Raila charged for contempt of court

The Jubilee Party has petitioned the Supreme Court to censure National Super Alliance coalition leader Raila Odinga for contempt of court, following his withdrawal from the presidential race and alleged obstruction of the party’s local agents from training, specifically in Siaya and Kisumu County.Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju argues that Odinga, by withdrawing from the race, is in contempt of court.

Business highlights

Isuzu EA technicians to participate in global competition in Japan

Two service technicians who were crowned winners of the 3rd Isuzu Fundi of The Year Awards, will next month represent East Africa at the 12th edition of the Isuzu World Technical Competition (I-1 Grand Prix) in Tokyo, Japan. The Fundi of the Year Awards seek to celebrate Isuzu’s top service technicians and showcase best practices through theory and practical tests.The winners, picked after a three-month competition, received their award certificates today during a ceremony held at the Isuzu EA Plant. The event was attended by the company’s management team led by the Division Director, Finance & Strategy, Mr Charles Kariuki, and representatives from the winning dealerships.While giving his keynote address, Mr Kariuki emphasized the importance of building the capacity of service technicians to better meet the diverse needs of vehicle owners at Isuzu EA retail and dealer outlets.

AfDB and OpenOil launch report on how African governments manage extractive resources.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and OpenOil, a Berlin-based financial analysis firm, have jointly produced a report on how African governments use financial models to manage oil & gas and mining projects. The report was launched at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF) in Geneva, Switzerland. Over 150 experts and representatives of international development institutions, governments, civil society and extractives companies attended the launch. The report is the first of its kind in Africa and aims to stir debate within the continent’s mining sector and contribute to countries getting more out of their mining projects. The report, Running the Numbers: How African Governments Model Extractive Projects, analyses the capacity of 19 African resource-rich countries to use financial models, which simulate a simplified version of a real-world project in order to determine their financial benefits to the countries.

Bankers Assocition appeals to government to remove interest rate caps

Kenya Bankers Association is calling for the removal of interest rate capping, a year after it was passed into law.KBA CEO Habil Olaka says the law has had adverse effects on the economy despite its good intentions. Olaka said that the law, which was expected to provide low-cost credit and ultimately increase credit uptake has done the opposite as it has instead affected credit growth and discouraged financial inclusion. It was also expected to encourage a savings culture through increased deposits.

Sports highlights

Man Utd scouts impressed by Benfica’s Umaro Embalo

Manchester United scouts were impressed by Benfica wonderkid Umaro Embalo during the UEFA Youth League clash between the sides on Wednesday and could also make a move for his team-mate Joao Felix. Javier Ribalta, one of the club’s chief scouts, watched the youngster in action during the UEFA Youth League clash between United and Benfica’s Under-19s.

Late strike by Olivier Giroud secures victory for Arsenal in C Zvezda clash

A last minute strike from Olivier Giroud snatched a late win for Arsenal as they edged past Red Star Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.The victory sees the Gunners maintain their perfect record in the competition as they top Group H with the maximum nine points, but had to wait for a moment of magic from Giroud to seal their third successive win.

Everton boss under pressure following team’s loss against Lyon

Everton boss Ronald Koeman said the 2-1 Europa League defeat at home to Lyon puts his job under greater scrutiny. The Toffees remain bottom of Group E, without a victory in the group stage, and without a win in four games in all competitions.Ashley Williams looked to have earned Everton a draw moments after sparking a scuffle, but Bertrand Traore flicked in a clever winner for the French side.