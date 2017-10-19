Sports highlights – October 19 2017

Rugby star Andrew Amonde out of commission for three months due to hernia

KCB RFC Captain Andrew Amonde will be out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on Sunday due to a hernia injury. The Kenya Sevens star suffered the injury after featuring for KCB in the Main Cup quarters and had to be helped to the ambulance by Dan Sikuta who turns out for Kabras Sugar.

Coach Antonio Conte hits back at Man Utd Manager Jose Mourinho after Chelsea draw with Roma

Chelsea Head Coach Antonio Conte has told Jose Mourinho to stop talking about Chelsea after the Manchester United boss suggested the Italian was “crying” about his injury situation. Mourinho, speaking after United’s 1-0 win in Lisbon on Wednesday night, did not name names but it was clear he was thinking of his former club Chelsea and Conte, his successor as boss, when he talked of other managers who whine about injuries.

Bayern Munich cruise to Champions League victory with 3-0 win over Celtic

Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 victory against Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday. After opening his tenure with a 5-0 victory against Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Bayern kept another clean sheet at the Allianz Arena as Celtic mustered few chances.