Newspaper summaries – October 19 2017

Daily Nation

Keep off IEBC, Chebukati tells Uhuru and Raila

Electoral commission chief Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday cast doubts on the possibility of holding credible elections next week, blaming it on a sharply divided commission and a creepy political class. Mr Chebukati, who said he would not quit his job, asked both Jubilee and opposition coalition leaders to keep off Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) staff, and told top secretariat managers who have been adversely linked to electoral malpractices to resign, to pave the way for free, fair and credible elections.

Jimi Wanjigi comes out of hiding after 72 hours

Controversial businessman Jimi Wanjigi on Wednesday revealed his close ties with top leaders across the political divide when he re-surfaced after 72 hours of a police siege at his palatial home in Muthaiga, Nairobi. He accused the police of harassing his family because of his support for Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

State says it requested vehicles for election security

The government has said it requested additional vehicles from ministries to help in security operations during the repeat presidential poll set for October 26. The Ministry of Interior Affairs, which is coordinating the exercise, said the four-wheel cars were not meant for use in the Jubilee presidential campaigns.

The Standard

Retired PCEA moderator, three others charged with Sh39 million theft

A former church moderator and four other people were Wednesday charged with stealing Sh39.9 million David Gathanju, who served as the moderator of Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) General Assembly between 2009 and 2015, was charged alongside Esther Wanjiru, Peter Mwangi, Stephen Muhoro and James Muiruri, who are all former employees of the church. According to the charge sheet, on diverse dates between January 2, 2016, and June 30, 2017, at PCEA headquarters in Nairobi’s South C estate, the five conspired to steal from the church.

Jimi Wanjigi’s father condemns police raid, destruction of his son’s property

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has claimed that he midwifed the formation of the Jubilee alliance that united President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto. Wanjigi said the Jubilee coalition was born in his palatial home in Muthaiga, the same house that police officers held under siege for 72 hours. He said it was regrettable that the Jubilee regime had opted to ‘desecrate and destroy’ the very house their current marriage was solemnised.

Wafula Chebukati sets conditions for him to remain as IEBC chair

Electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has publicly admitted that divisions were harming the agency’s operations. He warned that he could not guarantee a credible election without critical staff changes. Mr Chebukati set conditions that must be fulfilled before he can continue serving in his position at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). He wants President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to meet for dialogue. He also wants IEBC staff adversely mentioned in election irregularities to step aside so that the seven-member team he put in place can oversee next week’s presidential election.

The Star

Chebukati: I’m ready to mediate Uhuru, Raila talks

Kenya plunged deeper into turmoil yesterday after IEBC Commissioner Roselyne Akombe dramatically resigned, citing death threats, and Commission boss Wafula Chebukati also threatened to quit. The October 26 presidential rerun is eight days off. NASA flagbearer Raila Odinga has pulled out and called for street protests, saying the poll will be rigged. Supporters have attacked training for poll staff in opposition strongholds. A resolute Chebukati told a press conference he will only remain at the electoral agency helm if President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila douse the fires threatening to engulf the country.

IEBC secretariat wants Kenya to sink – Akombe

A partisan IEBC secretariat is responsible for problems dogging the commission in its bid to hold a free, fair and credible repeat presidential poll. Former IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe yesterday said the seven commissioners are politically divided, making it hard for the commission to operate properly. She said five colleagues, whom she did not mention, have sided with partisan secretariat staff. Akombe said reconstituting the secretariat is the only solution to the problems facing the commission as it seeks to deliver a credible election now and in the future.

Wanjigi to sue Boinnet, Tobiko

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is to sue Inspector General of Police and the Director of Public Prosecutions for destruction of his property. Lawyer James Orengo yesterday said he had also received instructions from his client to file a case against IG Joseph Boinnet and DPP Kariako Tobiko for contempt of court. On Tuesday, police used hammers and axes to break into the home, where they recovered guns in the ceiling. The tycoon said only licensed guns were in his house.

Business Daily

Air ticket sales dip Sh1.5bn on travel restrictions, polls

Air ticket sales dropped by Sh1.5 billion over the past two months following travel restrictions in government and the prolonged election period that has seen cautious travellers reduce cross-border movement. The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) air ticket bookings dropped 10 per cent to 1.5 million in September, a month marked by the Supreme Court’s nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory over irregularities and street protests against the October 26 repeat polls. The standoff has frightened investors and slowed growth as consumers hoard their money.

Man sues niece’s husband to claim Sh279,000 dowry

A man yesterday sued the husband of his niece over unpaid Sh279,000 dowry. Fedinard Kukali, a resident of Matunda, moved to a court in Kimilili accusing Samson Kisamba of failing to settle the bride price according to Bukusu traditions. He is demanding 13 cows, two goats, a pair of gumboots, a rain coat, a pair of blankets and bed sheet, a hat, a tin of tobacco, father’s allowance of Sh80,000 and mother allowance Sh50,000. In total Sh279,000. He said that his niece, Ms Lydia Nekesa Kukali, married Mr Kisamba in 1998 and sired four children.

Catholic University closes Nairobi, Kisumu campuses

The Catholic University of Eastern Africa has shut down its campuses in Nairobi city centre and Kisumu joining the growing list of institutions that are closing units due to tough rules introduced this year. Vice chancellor Justus Mbae said the closure will take effect in January next year. The main campus in Karen is not affected. The development comes in the wake on a special inspection by the Commission for University Education (CUE), which was conducted last month as well as at Presbyterian University and Kenya Methodist University. A report on the three institutions is yet to be made public, but CUE Chairman Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha said it would be concluded soon.