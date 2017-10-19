News headlines

News highlights

Uhuru: I will not negotiate with NASA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will not hold negotiations with the Opposition, saying Kenyans should be allowed to vote in peace on October 26. Speaking on the campaign trail at Saboti in Trans Nzoia County on Wednesday, President Kenyatta warned the Opposition against intimidating the IEBC. He said those who do not want to participate in the October 26 fresh election were free to do so but should not curtail the rights of those who want to vote on that day.

Raila supporters to hold demonstrations on election day

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has called on party supporters to prepare for ‘the mother of all protests’ on October 26. Speaking at a rally atKamukunji grounds on Wednesday, he said that protests are legal and guaranteed by the Constitution, therefore, no one should be intimidated. Raila argued that unless the 12 irreducible minimums he gave IEBC are met, there will not be any credible elections.

Opposition MPs urge IEBC to turn to Supreme Court for guidance

A section of Opposition lawmakers have called on the Independent Election and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to turn to the Supreme Court for guidance regarding next week’s repeat Presidential election. Addressing journalists at Parliament buildings on Wednesday, Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi and his Gem counterpart Elisha Odhiambo said the resignation on Commissioner Roselyn Akombe confirmed the opposition’s fears that the Commission cannot conduct a free and fair election.

Business highlights

Government unveils trade portal

The Ministry of Trade has launched a one-stop trade portal that provides market place information for both local and international trade. The platform is expected to expand market for local traders and service providers while bringing convenience for buyers who will now be able to access market information like commodity prices. Information in the portal is provided my multi-sectional stakeholders including the Kenya National Bureau of Standards, Council of Governors, Kebs, KRA, KAM, Kephis, Kenya National Chamber of Commerce, Retail Traders Association among others.

African leaders urge regional governments to implement nutrition-based policies

African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina will receive the World Food Prize, the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems for Nutrition will be launching a new brief: Urban diets and nutrition: trends, challenges, and opportunities for policy action. The brief looks at the challenge of providing healthy diets in urban environments in low- and middle-income countries, presenting eight recommendations directed primarily at policymakers especially those working at the sub-national level. The brief gives particular focus to the growing threat of diet-related non-communicable disease. The greater wealth in urban centres, relative to rural areas, does not necessarily lead to healthier diets, with excessive consumption of highly-processed foods that are high in calories but low in nutrients.

AfDB seeks global support for Africa’s young farmers

The African Development Bank has called for global support for Africa’s young farmers and “agripreneurs”, highlighting how agribusiness is the answer to the continent’s youth employment. In collaboration with the Initiative for Global Development, the Association of African Agricultural Professionals in the Diaspora (AAAPD), Michigan State University, Iowa State University, and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, the AfDB brought together stakeholders to discuss how to expand economic opportunities for Africa’s youth throughout the agricultural value chain, from lab to farm to fork. The session titled “Making Farming Cool: Investing in future African farmers and Agripreneurs” was held on the sideline of the ongoing 2017 World Food Prize Symposium-Borlaug Dialogue in Des Moines, Iowa.

Sports highlights

Rugby star Andrew Amonde out of commission for three months due to hernia

KCB RFC Captain Andrew Amonde will be out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on Sunday due to a hernia injury. The Kenya Sevens star suffered the injury after featuring for KCB in the Main Cup quarters and had to be helped to the ambulance by Dan Sikuta who turns out for Kabras Sugar.

Coach Antonio Conte hits back at Man Utd Manager Jose Mourinho after Chelsea draw with Roma

Chelsea Head Coach Antonio Conte has told Jose Mourinho to stop talking about Chelsea after the Manchester United boss suggested the Italian was “crying” about his injury situation. Mourinho, speaking after United’s 1-0 win in Lisbon on Wednesday night, did not name names but it was clear he was thinking of his former club Chelsea and Conte, his successor as boss, when he talked of other managers who whine about injuries.

Bayern Munich cruise to Champions League victory with 3-0 win over Celtic

Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-0 victory against Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday. After opening his tenure with a 5-0 victory against Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Bayern kept another clean sheet at the Allianz Arena as Celtic mustered few chances.