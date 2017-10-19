Heineken East Africa hosts Africa Inspired Challenge winners at 40 Forty Club (PHOTOS)

Heineken East Africa threw a send off party for the winners of the Africa Inspired Challenge at 40 Forty Club in Westlands last weekend. Winners, Azra Walji and Lulu Mutuli, will showcase their collaborative designs at the biggest fashion event in Africa at the upcoming Lagos Fashion Week.

