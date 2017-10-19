Heineken East Africa hosts Africa Inspired Challenge winners at 40 Forty Club (PHOTOS)

October 19, 2017 61 Views

Heineken East Africa threw a send off party for the winners of the Africa Inspired Challenge at 40 Forty Club in Westlands last weekend. Winners, Azra Walji and Lulu Mutuli, will showcase their collaborative designs at the biggest fashion event in Africa at the upcoming Lagos Fashion Week.

Heineken East Africa GM Uche Unigwe (Center) with the winners of the Africa Fashion Inspired Challenge, Lulu Mutli (left) and Azra Walji (right) during their send off party.

Heineken East Africa Marketing Manager Njeri Mburu and Sales Capabability & Operations Manager, Nina Ndabaneze all smiles during the event.

The Heineken team; Musa Huko, Edwin Macharia, Andrew Masangii and Malita Makotsi representing.

