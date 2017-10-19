Evening news headlines

News headlines

NCIC boss Francis Ole Kaparo appeals to Jubilee and NASA leaders to meet ahead of October vote

National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chair, Francis Ole Kaparohas urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to embrace dialogue and heed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) call for talks in a bid to end the current political stalemate in the country ahead of next week’s presidential poll. The agency Chairperson said on Thursday the hard line stance of the two sides in regards to next week’s presidential election risks plunging the country into chaos and a full blown conflict that will affect the growth of the country.

Raila: IEBC is not prepared for next week’s election

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has reaffirmed his intention to boycott next week’s presidential election if his concerns on the conduct of the repeat poll are not conclusively addressed. Speaking to the press after meeting the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, Odinga said the recent resignation of Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was a confirmation of the alliance’s fears that the poll agency was not ready to conduct credible elections. He further cited Chebukati’s address to the nation on Wednesday which Odinga said painted a picture of a commission ill-prepared to manage the October 26 poll.

Uhuru: I am ready to talk with NASA leaders but postponing calls is out of the question

President Uhuru Kenyatta says he is open to having a discussion with Opposition leader Raila Odinga on the peaceful conduct of next week’s poll but is categorical that he will not entertain the subject of their postponement. President Kenyatta said he would not stand for the citizenry to be robbed of their right to flex their muscle at the ballot.

Business highlights

Wealthy Kenyans driving demand for upmarket apartments

Wealthy Kenyans are driving demand for upmarket apartments in Nairobi, a new real estate sector report has revealed. Supply of apartments in Kilimani residential area in Nairobi grew by 93.3% in the last one year from September 2016. A study by research firm Data Fintech also reveals a growing appetite for three-bedroom apartments in Kilimani with unit asking price starting at Ksh11 million up to Ksh15 million. The data was analyzed by the firm using 17,500 listings posted on property website BuyRentKenya. On the demand side, three bedroom apartments experienced the highest growth of 66% while in Kileleshwa , a three bedroom apartment averages between Ksh15 million and Ksh20 million with demand standing at 71.4%.

Infrastructure firm sells off stake in Savannah Cement

QGIAM, the private equity arm of Africa focused investment firm Quantum Global, has today announced that the sale of its interest in Savannah Cement, a leading Kenyan cement producer, has been completed following the receipt of regulatory approvals. Quantum Global’s investment was designed to support the cement producer on a number of value creation initiatives, including the development and launch of new products and the optimisation of existing facilities. Quantum Global Group held the asset since 2015 through its US$1.1 billion (Ksh114 billion) Infrastructure Fund, which is one of the most significant private equity funds in Africa solely focused on infrastructure developments.

Colonial era WAKF Commissioners’ Act to be amended

A 1951 piece of legislation that has governed the management and use of properties bequeathed under Islamic law is to be amended after Muslim leaders petitioned the leader of majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale to ensure that the interests of Muslims were protected in accordance with the Constitution. Speaking earlier this week during the National Conference on the Review on the Wakf Commissioners of Kenya Act, the leaders from all 47 counties stated that the 1951 Wakf Commissioners Act needed to be amended as it’s current status continued to deny Muslims the right to manage property donated for the welfare of the society. Chairperson of the Wakf Task Force Commission, Professor Hamadi Boga observed that among the changes sought include the introduction of Wakf knowledge in learning institutions, as many people were ignorant about it.

Sports highlights

FA still not listening after Eniola Aluko case, says Professional Footballers’ Association chief

The FA has been accused of ignoring issues raised by discriminatory race remarks made by sacked England women’s boss Mark Sampson. Professional Footballers’ Association chief Gordon Taylor made the comments after his own organisation was criticised by FA chairman Greg Clarke. Taylor said English football’s governing body had not taken on board the concerns of forward Eniola Aluko.

Business tycoon Amanda Staveley signs Newcastle confidentiality agreement ahead of potential bid

The sale of Newcastle United moved nearer on Thursday after PCP Capital Partners, the investment company run by Amanda Staveley, signed a confidentiality agreement with the club’s owners. Staveley’s organisation will now begin a period of due diligence of club finances after it was revealed on Monday that owner Mike Ashley had put the club up for sale – and wants a deal completed by Christmas. Ashley is rumoured to want around £400 million (Ksh54.6 billion) for the club, according to sources in the north east.

Chelsea morale is low after winless streak, team Full-Back Cesar Azpilicueta reveals

Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted morale at Chelsea is low due to their three-match winless run. The Premier League champions, since winning impressively at Atletico Madrid last month, have lost successive league games to Manchester City and Crystal Palace.