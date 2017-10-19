Afternoon sports highlights – October 19 2017

England Women interim coach Mo Marley willing to pick Eniola Aluko

England Women’s interim coach Mo Marley says she is “100%” willing to pick Eniola Aluko. Marley is in temporary charge following Mark Sampson’s sacking last month, and will lead the side in a friendly against France on Friday. Aluko claimed her 102-cap England career effectively ended when she complained of racism and bullying by Sampson to the FA in 2016. On Wednesday, Sampson was found to have made “discriminatory remarks” to Aluko on the grounds of race.

English clubs narrowing Champions League gap, says former Man Utd Defender Phil Neville

English clubs are narrowing the gap on Europe’s elite in the Champions League, says ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville. All five Premier League teams are unbeaten and sit top of their groups after three games played.

Chicago Bulls Forward Bobby Portis banned for eight games for punching teammate

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis has been suspended for eight games for breaking team-mate Nikola Mirotic’s jaw when he punched him during practice. Spaniard Mirotic, 26, will miss four to six weeks after suffering upper jaw fractures and a concussion during Tuesday’s altercation. Both players were involved but only one threw a punch, said Bulls vice-president John Paxson.