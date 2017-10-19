Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

IEBC postpones meeting with Presidential candidates

A consultative meeting between Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and all presidential candidates and their running mates has been put off. The electoral commission said a date will be given on when the meeting will be held. In a letter addressed to all the candidates, Chebukati had stated that discussions will be based on how the electoral commission can deliver a free and fair poll to Kenyans.

Activists to march in Nairobi to protest police brutality

A group of civil society activists led by Boniface Mwangi are planning to stage street demonstrations in Nairobi today over the killing of protesters by police in various parts of the country. will lead the protesters who are against the killing of unarmed people in protests and want to petition the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi. The group wants police to provide security to the protests from Freedom Corner, through Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue through to Harambee House and Jogoo House.

Political tensions prompt Maseno university to shut down premises

Maseno University has been closed indefinitely due to what the institution terms as the prevailing political situation in the country. In a notice signed by Vice Chancellor Julius Nyabundi, Students are required to vacate the University premises by 8.00am On Thursday morning. Tje VC stated that due to the prevailing circumstances, the University will be closed indefinitely. Students are required to vacate the University premises latest by Thursday October 19, 2017.

Business highlights

AfDB joins Kenya in helping Sudan build resilience and tackle fragility

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) have approved Sudan’s Country Brief 2017-2019, designed to help the country build resilience and address core issues of fragility. The move comes just days after Kenya’s government affirmed its commitment to support the South Sudan. Board members commended the recent lifting of US sanction on the country and emphasized the need to help tackle the political, economic, social, and environmental challenges that Sudan is currently facing. Interventions provided in the Country Brief would enable Sudan improve social service delivery, create jobs and livelihood opportunities in agriculture and agro-industry with emphasis on youth and women.

KBA condemns government for implementing 2016 Banking Act

The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) has criticized the government for implementing policies that have been detrimental to private sector lending. The KBA today shared a review of the effects of a recent law dubbed the Banking (Amendment) Act 2016 this morning. This review is based on evidence of market outcomes and bank level data. It confirms the adverse consequences of the law one year into its implementation. The Association claims that credit to the private sector is “nearly grinding to a halt”, with the most affected being unsecured personal loans.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich slams Education Ministry officials for HELB loan crisis

Thousands of students have yet again missed out on the critical funding from the Higher Education Loans Board this year. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has accused Higher Education Ministry officials of failing to develop long-term plans for disbursement of student loans. He says this has caused funding shortfalls that are hurting learners from poor backgrounds.

Sports highlights

England Women interim coach Mo Marley willing to pick Eniola Aluko

England Women’s interim coach Mo Marley says she is “100%” willing to pick Eniola Aluko. Marley is in temporary charge following Mark Sampson’s sacking last month, and will lead the side in a friendly against France on Friday. Aluko claimed her 102-cap England career effectively ended when she complained of racism and bullying by Sampson to the FA in 2016. On Wednesday, Sampson was found to have made “discriminatory remarks” to Aluko on the grounds of race.

English clubs narrowing Champions League gap, says former Man Utd Defender Phil Neville

English clubs are narrowing the gap on Europe’s elite in the Champions League, says ex-Manchester United defender Phil Neville. All five Premier League teams are unbeaten and sit top of their groups after three games played.

Chicago Bulls Forward Bobby Portis banned for eight games for punching teammate

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis has been suspended for eight games for breaking team-mate Nikola Mirotic’s jaw when he punched him during practice. Spaniard Mirotic, 26, will miss four to six weeks after suffering upper jaw fractures and a concussion during Tuesday’s altercation. Both players were involved but only one threw a punch, said Bulls vice-president John Paxson.