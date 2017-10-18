Sports highlights – October 18 2017

Tottenham claim Champions League point in Real Madrid clash
Hugo Lloris’ stunning saves helped Tottenham claim a 1-1 Champions League draw at Real Madrid, for whom Keylor Navas also impressed. Mauricio Pochettino looked to have got his game-plan spot on against the holders at the Bernabeu as Serge Aurier’s cross was turned into his own net by Raphael Varane, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the spot after a needless foul from Aurier. Both teams could have won it, but were indebted to their goalkeepers Lloris and Navas who starred with some important saves.
Man City secure victory against 8 time Serie A champions Napoli
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola felt his side’s 2-1 Champions League win over Napoli was a “perfect” performance against a side he rates as one of the best he has ever faced. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus earned City the victory. Serie A leaders Napoli, who have won all eight of the games in the Italian top flight this season, were awarded two penalties in the game, with Ederson saving the first from Dries Mertens before Amadou Diawara scored the second.
Borussia face early exit from Champions League
Borussia Dortmund, Champions League runners-up in 2013, face an early exit from this season’s competition after a draw at Apoel Nicosia. The Bundesliga leaders lie third in Group H after three games, six points behind Tottenham and Real Madrid. Borussia fell behind in Cyprus and needed a header from Starting Centre-Back, Sokratis Papastathopoulos to take a point.
