News headlines

News highlights

IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe says repeat elections are compromised, claims she is in danger

IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe has resigned, claiming says the planned October 26 Presidential poll cannot meet the basic expectations of a credible election. Akombe accused IEBC of becoming party to the current political crisis in the country and said her decision to quit the commission also borders on threats to her life.

International Criminal Court receives petition to investigate Raila and Kalonzo

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has acknowledged receipt of a petition seeking to have it investigate National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka for incitement. In a response to the petition filed by a Canadian lawyer David Jacobs, the ICC’s Head of Information and Evidence Unit, Mark Dillon, said ICC will consider the application in accordance with provisions of the Rome Statute.

Police now raid tycoon Jimi Wanjigi’s office following home investigation

Offices belonging to businessman Jimi Wanjigi were Tuesday occupied by policemen who were on a mission to search the property following Monday’s discovery of weapons at a villa he allegedly owns in Malindi. One of the detectives who spoke on condition of anonymity but is privy to the ongoing search said that they were waiting for their counterparts who were by then at Wanjigi’s residence in Muthaiga to join them in his Westlands office.

Business highlights

China Roads and Bridges Corporation warns of hazardous livestock along SGR

The China Roads and Bridges Corporation has raised concerns over an alarming rate of livestock accidents with the Standard Gauge Railway trains. CRBC has reported that there have been more than 140 accidents along the railway line involving cows and trespasses including breach of the perimeter fence. The Head of Public Relations Sia Li says villagers in the area are breaking into the protecting fence to graze his cows along the tracks of the railway. She says most of the herders break the barrier that restricts access to the railway line. Kenya launched its first high-speed railway in June, a rail link connecting Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, that cost about Ksh327 billion.

NHIF adds 204 hospitals to accredited list

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has added 204 public, private and faith-based hospitals and dispensaries to its list of accredited facilities. At least nine sub-county hospitals have been NHIF-accredited to offer both inpatient and outpatient services. Some of the country’s top hospitals such as Aga Khan Hospital Kitengela, Gertrude’s Garden Children’s Hospital Nairobi West Clinic, Getrude’s Garden Children’s Hospital Nyali Medical Clinic and the Texas Cancer Centre Eldoret are among those listed for outpatient and inpatient services. NHIF CEO, Geoffrey Mwangi said the newly added facilities met the requirements for accreditation and the Fund is set to sign contracts with them so that they start offering services.

Huawei targets Kenyan market with new AI devices

Huawei Consumer Business Group introduced its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) mobile chipset, the Kirin 970. Kirin 970 is the world’s first AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit. The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are the first devices powered by the new Kirin 970 processor and deliver AI enhancements for a faster, more customized mobile experience. They will be available in Kenya in mid and late November. The devices will cost Ksh79,999 and Ksh89,999 respectively.

Sports highlights

Tottenham claim Champions League point in Real Madrid clash

Hugo Lloris’ stunning saves helped Tottenham claim a 1-1 Champions League draw at Real Madrid, for whom Keylor Navas also impressed. Mauricio Pochettino looked to have got his game-plan spot on against the holders at the Bernabeu as Serge Aurier’s cross was turned into his own net by Raphael Varane, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the spot after a needless foul from Aurier. Both teams could have won it, but were indebted to their goalkeepers Lloris and Navas who starred with some important saves.

Man City secure victory against 8 time Serie A champions Napoli

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola felt his side’s 2-1 Champions League win over Napoli was a “perfect” performance against a side he rates as one of the best he has ever faced. Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus earned City the victory. Serie A leaders Napoli, who have won all eight of the games in the Italian top flight this season, were awarded two penalties in the game, with Ederson saving the first from Dries Mertens before Amadou Diawara scored the second.

Borussia face early exit from Champions League

Borussia Dortmund, Champions League runners-up in 2013, face an early exit from this season’s competition after a draw at Apoel Nicosia. The Bundesliga leaders lie third in Group H after three games, six points behind Tottenham and Real Madrid. Borussia fell behind in Cyprus and needed a header from Starting Centre-Back, Sokratis Papastathopoulos to take a point.