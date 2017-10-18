LG breaks educational barriers with sustainable initiative beyond the call of duty

LG has set tongue wagging with one of its kind initiative involving a Global IT challenge for youth with disabilities as part of its bid to address educational barriers in the tech world. The initiative is aimed at giving those with disabilities more opportunities to utilize and access information and communication technology (ICT).

This year’s event that was held in Hanoi Vietnam saw participants from across the world with more than 265 participants. The event comprised four categories of Youth with Disabilities including visual impairment, hearing impairment, physical impairment (locomotor) and intellectual /development disorder.

The initiative also sought to help young people with disabilities to integrate into the society and seek employment opportunities with the right touch of digital literacy. The program by LG electronics was done in collaboration with Korean Society for Rehabilitation of Person with Disabilities.

The program involved individualized learning for the youth in the age group of 13-19 years working on a range of things from simple IT tasks, to creative and innovative works, and other advanced topics in the tech world

“As LG, our drive to this initiative is informed by the fact that strengthening Information technology capacities of youth with disabilities is a critical requirement for enhancing their equal access to digital literacy in today’s information age and helping them to discover their strength and get jobs to improve their lives and integrate into the society”.

Said LG East Africa Marketing Manager, Moses Marji.

Approximately 20% of world’s population is estimated to live with some form of disability with the unemployment rate of people with disability at 2.5 times higher than the general population.

The initiative was therefore informed by the fact that other than the 2.2% of those afflicted with the handicap being unable to lead independent and productive lives, the rest of the population is less likely to start or complete their education, contributing to higher poverty level as well.