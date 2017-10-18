Huawei unveils company’s first Artificial Intelligence mobile chipset, devices to be available in Kenya in November

During IFA Berlin, Huawei Consumer Business Group introduced its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) mobile chipset, the Kirin 970. In Munich, Huawei has announced the HUAWEI Mate 10 Series, which will open the door to new AI mobile applications. The HUAWEI Mate 10, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro, and Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 are breakthrough AI devices that combine innovative hardware, the Kirin 970 chipset and EMUI 8.0.

The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series continues its legacy of superior product performance and long-lasting battery life, while integrating New Leica Dual Camera technology.

“As we enter the age of intelligence, AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life. AI can enhance user experience, provide valuable services and improve product performance,” said Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Key features include:

Kirin 970, the world’s first AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU);

A 3D Glass Body featuring a barely-there-bezel, HUAWEI FullView Display and HDR10 supported technology for intensely vivid and brighter colors ;

TÜV Fast-Charge Safety Certified HUAWEI SuperCharge and 4000 mAh battery with AI-powered Battery Management;

New Leica Dual Camera with SUMMILUX-H lenses, with both featuring an aperture of f/1.6, and intelligent photography including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and AI-powered Bokeh Effect;

An all-new, simplified EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0.

A New, Mobile AI Computing Architecture for Intelligent Mobile Experiences

The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are the first devices powered by the new Kirin 970 processor and deliver AI enhancements for a faster, more customized mobile experience. The Kirin 970 is built using an advanced TSMC 10nm semiconductor manufacturing process, and features an octa-core ARM Cortex CPU, a first-to-market Mali-G72 12-core GPU and the first NPU designed specifically for a mobile device. The Kirin 970 also has a new dual ISP for AI-powered intelligent photography.

The specialized NPU, combined with Huawei’s innovative HiAI mobile computing platform, means the Kirin 970 delivers 25xbetter performance and 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks, compared to four Cortex-A73 cores.¹ The HUAWEI Mate 10 Series is also the world’s fastest smartphone supporting super-fast LTE connectivity and download speeds. The device comes with the world’s first dual 4G SIM support and dual VoLTE connections.

By combining individual and collective intelligence for on-device AI, the new HUAWEI Mate Series delivers real-time responses to users, including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and an AI Accelerated Translator. Kirin 970 is an open, mobile AI computing platform for third parties to create new and imaginative AI applications and which extends Huawei’s processing capabilities to the entire value chain.

New Accessories

Huawei also launched three HUAWEI Mate 10 accessories: the EnVizion 360 Camera, SuperCharge™ Power Bank, and Smart Scale.

The EnVizion 360 Camera can shoot 5K photos and 360-degree 2K videos with multiple viewing modes for users to share across their social media channels.

Huawei’s SuperCharge Power Bank supports a 4.5V / 5A low-voltage fast charge.

The Smart Scale can monitor and analyze health information such as body fat percentage and Body Mass Index through a mobile app.

Pricing and Availability

The new HUAWEI Mate 10 will be available starting in late October in more than 15 countries and regions including Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. The HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro will be available beginning in mid-November in more than two dozen countries, including Germany, France, Italy, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 will also be available starting in mid-November.