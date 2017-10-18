Evening news headlines

News highlights

IEBC will not tolerate threats, says Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati has said he will not tolerate further threats to the election board’s staff following the resignation of Commissioner Roselyne Akombe. Akombe stepped down and fled the country saying that she feared for her life. The former IEBC boss said before her departure that the October 26 elections, as they are now, would not be credible.

Mombasa residents will not vote on election day, Deputy Governor warns

Mombasa will not take part in the election on October 26, the County’s Deputy Governor William Kingi has said. Kingi said the resignation of IEBC Commissioner Roselyne Akombe proved that the vote, slated for next week on Thursday, is a sham election. He added that polling stations in the county will be empty on election day.

NASA MPs call for resignation of IEBC Chairman

NASA MPs Opiyo Wandayi of Unguja and Elisha Odhiambo from Gem want IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to resign. the two have called for drastic reforms in the commission before the repeat presidential election next week. . The MPs said they want Chebukati to resign to save Kenya from a “looming crisis”. Wandayi said that after Akombe’s revelations, the commission should be bold enough to confess it is not capable to conduct a free and fair poll next week.

Business highlights

Collapsing building crisis prompts Construction NCA to beef up registration of skilled workers

A series of building violations and cases of collapsing structures has prompted the National Construction Authority (NCA) to register more than 400,000 construction workers and site supervisors. The NCA has confirmed that 10,000 have already received accreditation. The Authority plans to register 30,000 contractors and regulate their professional undertakings.

Private Schools sign Ksh60 billion digital learning deal with JKUAT

The Kenya Private School Association has struck a Ksh60 billion deal with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) for digital learning devices. The Association’s National Chairperson Mutheu Kasanga says the deal will see JKUAT manufacture about four million devices for the next three years at a fixed price of Ksh15, 000 per device. The devices will be distributed to over 11,000 private schools throughout the country and are expected to benefit over 1.8 million pupils.

We are underfunded, Mombasa MCAs claim

Tudor ward representative Tobias Samba Otieno and Tibwani ward representative Mwaka Bakari are demanding loans ammounting to Ksh5 million each to purchase vehicles and homes in a move aimed at boosting their social status. Otieno said the County’s MCAs are underfunded and had resorted to meeting electorates under trees due to a lack of offices.

Sports highlights

Former England boss Sam Allardyce snubbing Leicester for USA job

Former England Manager Sam Allardyce is interested in replacing Bruce Arena as the head coach of the USA. The 62-year-old is not interested in the vacant managerial job at Leicester as he is not keen on taking on what he considers another Premier League rebuilding job. Wales boss Chris Coleman is being widely tipped to become Craig Shakespeare’s successor, with ex-Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel also ruling himself out. Allardyce is understood to be less than keen to replace Shakespeare, who was his assistant during his short stint as England boss.

Danish women’s’ team to miss World Cup qualifier as employment conditions row continues

Denmark women will not play Sweden in Friday’s World Cup qualifier as the row with the Danish Football Association (DBU) over employment conditions continues. The DBU informed Sweden the game was off on Wednesday morning. The team remain on strike after the DBU rejected two recent proposals. They included an offer of £60,000 a year for the women from the men’s team, and to have the same basic rights as the men have in their agreement. The Euro 2017 runners-up, who did not play their friendly against the Netherlands last month because of the dispute, have another World Cup qualifier next Tuesday, against Croatia.

Newcastle takeover has potential to take club to Man Utd stature, says team ChairmanSir John Hall

Team Chairman and property developer, Sir John Hall has urged investors to capitalise on British billionaire, Mike Ashley’s asking price for Newcastle and take the club to the stature of Manchester United. Ashley, who paid around £134 million (Ksh18.2 billion) for 100% of the club in 2007, has officially announced his intention to sell Newcastle and his lawyer has confirmed that he is keen to conclude a sale before Christmas.