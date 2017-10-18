Business highlights – October 18 2017

China Roads and Bridges Corporation warns of hazardous livestock along SGR

The China Roads and Bridges Corporation has raised concerns over an alarming rate of livestock accidents with the Standard Gauge Railway trains. CRBC has reported that there have been more than 140 accidents along the railway line involving cows and trespasses including breach of the perimeter fence. The Head of Public Relations Sia Li says villagers in the area are breaking into the protecting fence to graze his cows along the tracks of the railway. She says most of the herders break the barrier that restricts access to the railway line. Kenya launched its first high-speed railway in June, a rail link connecting Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, that cost about Ksh327 billion.

NHIF adds 204 hospitals to accredited list

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has added 204 public, private and faith-based hospitals and dispensaries to its list of accredited facilities. At least nine sub-county hospitals have been NHIF-accredited to offer both inpatient and outpatient services. Some of the country’s top hospitals such as Aga Khan Hospital Kitengela, Gertrude’s Garden Children’s Hospital Nairobi West Clinic, Getrude’s Garden Children’s Hospital Nyali Medical Clinic and the Texas Cancer Centre Eldoret are among those listed for outpatient and inpatient services. NHIF CEO, Geoffrey Mwangi said the newly added facilities met the requirements for accreditation and the Fund is set to sign contracts with them so that they start offering services.

Huawei targets Kenyan market with new AI devices

Huawei Consumer Business Group introduced its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) mobile chipset, the Kirin 970. Kirin 970 is the world’s first AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit. The HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro are the first devices powered by the new Kirin 970 processor and deliver AI enhancements for a faster, more customized mobile experience. They will be available in Kenya in mid and late November. The devices will cost Ksh79,999 and Ksh89,999 respectively.