Afternoon sports highlights – October 18 2017

Kevin De Bruyne in no hurry to sign new contract with Manchester City
Attacking Midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne says there is no rush to sign a new Manchester City contract after his agent indicated plans to use Neymar’s deal to negotiate new terms. Patrick De Koster, De Bruyne’s agent, said the salaries being paid to Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe painted a picture of what his client would be asking for in Etihad talks over the coming months. Neymar, signed for £198 million (Ksh27 billion) from Barcelona mid this year.
Liverpool boss comends team for historic 7-1 victory against Maribor
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it was “nice to write a piece of history” as the Reds thrashed Slovenian side Maribor to record the biggest away win by an English team in the history of the European Cup. The Reds dominated throughout to go top of Champions League Group E with a scintillating performance. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored twice, with Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold also on target.
Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil loyal to Arsenal, Centre-Back Per Mertesacker says
Arsenal Centre-Back, Per Mertesacker insists all the Gunner’s players are committed to the team as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez’s futures remain uncertain at the Emirates. Ozil and Sanchez are both in the final years of their contracts at Arsenal and continue to be linked with moves away. Manchester City launched a Deadline Day bid to bring Sanchez to the Etihad in August, and remain favourites to land the Chilean either in January or on a free at the end of the season.
