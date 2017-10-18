Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru calls for peace, reconcilliation ahead of next week’s repeat election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and reconcilliation ahead of the repeat election slated for October 26, 2017. The Head of State says though the August elections were the most peaceful in the nation’s history, the Supreme Court, citing irregularities, annulled the result, and ordered that a fresh election be conducted within 60 days. Kenyatta has called for a weekend of prayer and reflection, urging people of various faiths to spend some time at their respective places of worship.

Deputy President Ruto woos Migori voters ahead of October 26 polls

Deputy President William Ruto has called on Migori voters to support the Jubilee government. Speaking at a rally in the county, Ruto cited initiatives that the current regime is undertaking to improve the livelihoods of residents. He stated that through value addition, agro processing, manufacturing, the government is boosting farmers’ returns and ensuring competitiveness in the global market.

Amb Amina launches Kenya4Somalia initiative following Mogadishu attack

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Amina Mohamed has launched the Kenya4Somalia initiative, a humanitarian endeavour to assist the people of Somalia caught in a terror attack that took place on Saturday October 14, 2017 in Zobe District, Southern Mogadishu which until now has claimed over 300 lives and over 350 more injured. Amb. Mohamed, who was accompanied by CS for Defence Amb Rachael Omamo, announced that Kenya will evacuate 31 injured Somalis from Mogadishu for specialised treatment in Nairobi and at the same time dispatch 11 tonnes of assorted medicine to Somalia.

Business highlights

Government to launch smart traffic control system in two years

The government will launch Nairobi’s proposed smart traffic control system in just over two years, officials have confirmed. The system seeks to ease congestion on key city roads. The Ksh1.88 billion plan is based on the management of traffic flow in the United Kingdom. The Nairobi Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) project will see the use of traffic control technologies including intelligent traffic lights, road markings and signage installed at 100 of the estimated 400 intersections during its first phase.

I am innocent, claims business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi following police raid

Controversial businessman Jimi Wanjigi has condemned the government following a three-day lock-down at his residence enforced by officers from the General Service Unit, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Special Crimes Prevention Unit. Wanjigi, who addressed the media at his home in the company of National Super Alliance (NASA) party leaders, said he was innocent. Speaking in Muthaiga earlier today, he thanked NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga for his support.

Jumia Travel in move to restart Sudan business

Online hotel portal Junia Travel, which enlists more than 30,000 hotels across the continent is set to revive its business in Sudan, following news of the revocation of economic sanctions against the country. The sanctions relief comes as a go-ahead to tapping key trade and investment opportunities in Sudan, across industries such as finance, agriculture, mining and tourism; with companies such as Jumia Travel now planning to revive business with hotel partners in the country.

Sports highlights

Kevin De Bruyne in no hurry to sign new contract with Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne says there is no rush to sign a new Manchester City contract after his agent indicated plans to use Neymar’s deal to negotiate new terms. Patrick De Koster, De Bruyne’s agent, said the salaries being paid to Paris Saint-Germain pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe painted a picture of what his client would be asking for in Etihad talks over the coming months. Neymar, signed for £198 million (Ksh27 billion) from Barcelona mid this year.

Liverpool boss comends team for historic 7-1 victory against Maribor

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it was “nice to write a piece of history” as the Reds thrashed Slovenian side Maribor to record the biggest away win by an English team in the history of the European Cup. The Reds dominated throughout to go top of Champions League Group E with a scintillating performance. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored twice, with Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold also on target.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil loyal to Arsenal, Centre-Back Per Mertesacker says

Arsenal Centre-Back, Per Mertesacker insists all the Gunner’s players are committed to the team as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez’s futures remain uncertain at the Emirates. Ozil and Sanchez are both in the final years of their contracts at Arsenal and continue to be linked with moves away. Manchester City launched a Deadline Day bid to bring Sanchez to the Etihad in August, and remain favourites to land the Chilean either in January or on a free at the end of the season.