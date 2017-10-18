Afternoon business highlights – October 18 2017

Government to launch smart traffic control system in two years

The government will launch Nairobi’s proposed smart traffic control system in just over two years, officials have confirmed. The system seeks to ease congestion on key city roads. The Ksh1.88 billion plan is based on the management of traffic flow in the United Kingdom. The Nairobi Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) project will see the use of traffic control technologies including intelligent traffic lights, road markings and signage installed at 100 of the estimated 400 intersections during its first phase.

I am innocent, claims business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi following police raid

Controversial businessman Jimi Wanjigi has condemned the government following a three-day lock-down at his residence enforced by officers from the General Service Unit, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Special Crimes Prevention Unit. Wanjigi, who addressed the media at his home in the company of National Super Alliance (NASA) party leaders, said he was innocent. Speaking in Muthaiga earlier today, he thanked NASA coalition leader Raila Odinga for his support.

Jumia Travel in move to restart Sudan business

Online hotel portal Junia Travel, which enlists more than 30,000 hotels across the continent is set to revive its business in Sudan, following news of the revocation of economic sanctions against the country. The sanctions relief comes as a go-ahead to tapping key trade and investment opportunities in Sudan, across industries such as finance, agriculture, mining and tourism; with companies such as Jumia Travel now planning to revive business with hotel partners in the country.