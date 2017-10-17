Sports highlights – October 17 2017

Second Half goal secures draw for Leicester in West Brom clash
Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez’s first Premier League goal of the season rescued a point for Leicester in their 1-1 draw with West Brom on Monday night. The Algerian made amends for an earlier miss to equalise with 10 minutes left, but Leicester could not find the winner which would have moved them out of the bottom three. The draw leaves Leicester 18th and without a win since August, while West Brom move up to 10th despite seeing their winless run extend to seven games in all competitions.
Disappointing performance from Harambee Stars sees Kenya fall to rank 102 in FIFA rankings
Kenya’s losses against Iraq and Thailand in the recent Asian Tour by Harambee Stars have seen the Kenyan football team fall 14 places down in the latest FIFA rankings released on Monday to rank at 102. Stars lost 2-1 to the Iraqis with whom they were ranked same at 88 before travelling to Bangkok where they suffered a 1-0 loss to Thailand’s War Elephants who were ranked 137th.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley puts club up for sale
Mike Ashley has officially announced his intention to sell Newcastle and his lawyer has confirmed that he is keen to conclude a sale before Christmas. Ashley took over at St James’ Park in 2007 after paying around £134m to acquire 100 per cent of the club’s shares but told Sky Sports in August that he was unable to compete with owners at the likes of Manchester City.
