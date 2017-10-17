Newspaper summaries – October 17 2017

Daily Nation

Otiende Amollo walks out of TV show over offensive tweet

The high political tensions in the country played out in the mainstream media on Tuesday morning, when an opposition politician walked out during a live studio interview with a rival legislator. Despite continuous persuasion by NTV anchor Ken Mijungu to stay on during the heated ‘AM Live’ morning political show, Rarieda legislator Otiende Amollo walked out some 45 minutes after the show started at about 7am, moments after Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa walked in.

Supreme Court expected to clarify poll rulings

Five Judges of the Supreme Court will on Tuesday morning give a ruling on an application by the electoral commission, seeking a clarification as to how to treat discrepancies in the results forms. In arguments made before the judges, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has stated that the application is not a review of the September 1 Supreme Court judgement.

Ministry defends rollout pace of new curriculum

The government has defended the new curriculum, saying it was validated at a national conference in January. Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, in an affidavit opposing a petition by a university lecturer, told a Mombasa court the conference on curriculum reforms was attended by various stakeholders.

The Standard

NASA suspends Tuesday anti-IEBC demonstrations

The National Super Alliance (NASA) called off Tuesday demonstrations against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to allow party leaders visit victims of police brutality. In a press statement issued, NASA said the move was is a temporary step to enable the coalition to attend to supporters who were brutalised and families that lost loved ones after police allegedly descended on protesters and NASA leaders during Monday protests.

Police exonerate themselves from fatal shooting of Form Four student during anti-IEBC protests in Kisumu

Police have exonerated themselves from the fatal shooting of a Form Four student during Monday’s protests in Kisumu. Kisumu County Police Commander Titus Yoma said he had ordered investigations into the shooting of Michael Okoth, 18, after reports that the Vihiga High School student was killed by a man wearing dreadlocks but dressed in police uniform.

Head of State tells foreigners not to interfere in Kenya’s internal affairs

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the only path to the presidency is through the ballot. The Head of State warned that the Government would take action against Opposition leader Raila Odinga over violent protests. ALSO Addressing Jubilee supporters at a campaign rally in Nyahururu town, President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto said the Constitution did not provide for a negotiated government.

The Star

Police find 5 rifles, bullets in Wanjigi’s Malindi villa

Police yesterday raided two homes of billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and said they recovered five AK-47 rifles and 93 bullets. The first house raided a multi-agency team is a palatial home in Malindi, Kilifi county, where the officers recovered the weapons and arrested four workers. A later raid at Wanjigi’shome in Nairobi’s Muthaiga estate was frustrated when police accessed the compound, but were unable to enter. Wanjigi had locked the doors and refused to admit them. The standoff was continuing as at 7.30pm. Wanjigi is a fabulously wealthy and secretive tycoon recently associated with NASA as a financier, but he never funded much of anything and the association reportedly ended.

Ex-MP Mwau wants repeat polls stopped

Former Kilome MP John Harun Mwau is seeking to stop the IEBC from holding the repeat presidential election scheduled for October 26. He says the conduct of the rerun is in violation of the Constitution. The case came 10 days to the repeat election. Mwau says after the August 8 election results were nullified by the Supreme Court, the IEBC should have conducted nominations before ordering the rerun.

Raila told to respond to suit seeking to stop rerun

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been directed to respond to a suit that seeks to reverse the Supreme Court judgment that annulled the August 8 presidential election. Deputy registrar of the Supreme Court Daniel ole Keiwua told Raila to respond to the suit filed by Jackson Ndegwa and Edward Kings by close of business yesterday. Jubilee Party, which has been listed as a respondent, had also been directed to file and serve replies by yesterday. The application by the businessmen had earlier been rejected by Keiwua, but the two filed an appeal and will now appear before a single judge of the Supreme Court for further directions.

Business Daily

Nakumatt’s Mlimani City branch in Dar shut over unpaid rent, empty shelves

Nakumatt’s Mlimani City store in Dar es Salaam was on Monday closed after failing to comply with contractual requirements, including the failure to pay rent. The Kenyan retail chain has not paid rents to Mlimani Holding Ltd – the owner of Mlimani City Mall – for three months, according to Mlimani City general manager Mr Pastory Mrosso.

Sh4.4bn loss leaves KWS technically insolvent

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has accumulated Sh4.4 billion in losses that have left it technically insolvent, according to a newly-released report on the agency’s finances. Auditor- General Edward Ouko says KWS, which is the primary State agency charged with wildlife conservation, reported a deficit of Sh680.5 million in the financial year ended June 2015, its latest audited period. This came on the back of a Sh3.7 billion deficit that the agency had accumulated in the year to June 2014, pushing the total to Sh4.4 billion.

Food security threat as L. Victoria’s Nile Perch, Dagaa stocks drop over pollution

Rising pollution in Lake Victoria has contributed to a drop in the popular Nile Perch and Dagaa fish stocks, signalling a new threat to food security. A new report published this week notes that the population Nile Perch species has dropped by up to a quarter while dagaa stocks have almost halved (49 per cent). It notes that the popular fish stocks have dropped because the water is increasingly not supportive of breeding or habitation.