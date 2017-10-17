News headlines

News highlights

Don’t interfere with October Presidential election, Ruto warns Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has asked opposition party leader Raila Odinga not to interfere with the October 26 Presidential election following the latter’s withdrawal from the race. Ruto, who was speaking at a rally in Kitui on Monday, told Odinga to face him in 2022 if he is not ready for the repeat election.

Governor Alfred Mutua urges constituents to avoid NASA demonstrations

Machakos County Governor, Alfred Mutua has commended the Kamba community for ignoring NASA’s demonstrations. Mutua has asked his tribesmen to continue with their day to day development activities. Addressing a rally in Masii grounds, Machakos County, the Governor said the withdrawal of opposition party leader Raila Odinga from the race does not mean that elections will not take place.

Ekuru Aukot’s bid for slot in October polls challenged in court

Ekuru Aukot is set to defend his bid to run for President in a court case slated for Thursday. The Supreme Court will hear a case seeking to overturn a High Court decision allowing Aukot to be on the ballot for October 26 vote. The case was brought forward by blogger Kiplangat Mutai. Mutai says Justice John Mativo did not have the authority to make the Thirdway Alliance Party leader an eligible candidate for the fresh election.

Business highlights

Investments in infrastructure help sustain Africa’s growth, experts say

Steady Domestic demand and public investments in infrastructure have helped sustain growth in many countries, Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Acting Director, Macroeconomics Policy, Forecasting and Research Abebe Shimeles has said. The Bank has revised its 2017 Africa Growth projections downwards to 3% compared to 3.4% projected in May 2017. In a new report, the bank expects Africa to grow by 3.7 percent in 2018. Shimeles says the changes in previous forecasts have followed the release of new data by some key countries – Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt– which account for some 50 percent of the continent’s GDP and which revised their 2017 and 2018 forecasts downwards. Shimeles adds that beyond the accumulation of physical capital, the productivity of those investments is important for sustainable growth and must remain an area of policy focus.

AfDB urges leaders to make agriculture attractive to young Africans and stem migration

The African Development Bank has highlighted how Africa’s food security depends on attracting young people to agriculture and agribusiness. The sector can potentially create wealth and employment for African youth, thereby stemming migration, the lender has affirmed. The appeal comes as the AfDB marks World Food Day, which is celebrated yearly on October 16 and promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all. This year’s theme focuses on the need to ‘Change the future of migration; Invest in food security and rural development’.

Kenya among countries with least skilled work force in the world

Kenya has been listed among countries with the least skilled workforce in the world. The findings of the sixteenth edition of the Africa’s Pulse, a bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies conducted by the World Bank, has revealed a challenging economic outlook for Kenya and the Sub-Saharan region at large. The region has invested heavily in building skills and increasing public expenditure on education, and while there have been some impressive achievements, the region continues to have the least skilled workforce in the world. The report states that to achieve strong economic growth, African governments will have to evaluate the quality of education investment and strive to build foundational skills for the entire population, not just upcoming generation

Sports highlights

Second Half goal secures draw for Leicester in West Brom clash

Leicester City Winger Riyad Mahrez’s first Premier League goal of the season rescued a point for Leicester in their 1-1 draw with West Brom on Monday night. The Algerian made amends for an earlier miss to equalise with 10 minutes left, but Leicester could not find the winner which would have moved them out of the bottom three. The draw leaves Leicester 18th and without a win since August, while West Brom move up to 10th despite seeing their winless run extend to seven games in all competitions.

Disappointing performance from Harambee Stars sees Kenya fall to rank 102 in FIFA rankings

Kenya’s losses against Iraq and Thailand in the recent Asian Tour by Harambee Stars have seen the Kenyan football team fall 14 places down in the latest FIFA rankings released on Monday to rank at 102. Stars lost 2-1 to the Iraqis with whom they were ranked same at 88 before travelling to Bangkok where they suffered a 1-0 loss to Thailand’s War Elephants who were ranked 137th.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley puts club up for sale

Mike Ashley has officially announced his intention to sell Newcastle and his lawyer has confirmed that he is keen to conclude a sale before Christmas. Ashley took over at St James’ Park in 2007 after paying around £134m to acquire 100 per cent of the club’s shares but told Sky Sports in August that he was unable to compete with owners at the likes of Manchester City.