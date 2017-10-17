Nairobi Deputy Governor moves to boost efficiency at Syokimau Commuter Railway Station

Nairobi Deputy Governor moves to boost efficiency at Syokimau Commuter Railway Station
October 17, 2017

Nairobi County Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe has today visited the Syokimau Commuter Railway Station to understand their operations in a bid to make them more efficient.

Engineer David Mwadali from Kenya Railways shows Igathe how the way-leave has been encroached on by residents.

Kenya Railways Engineer, David Mwadali showd Igathe how the way-leave has been encroached on by residents,  leading to garbage dumping along the track and endangering the lives of those in the area.

