Nairobi Deputy Governor moves to boost efficiency at Syokimau Commuter Railway Station

Nairobi County Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe has today visited the Syokimau Commuter Railway Station to understand their operations in a bid to make them more efficient.
Kenya Railways Engineer, David Mwadali showd Igathe how the way-leave has been encroached on by residents, leading to garbage dumping along the track and endangering the lives of those in the area.
