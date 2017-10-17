Business highlights – October 17 2017

Kenya among countries with least skilled work force in the world

Kenya has been listed among countries with the least skilled workforce in the world. The findings of the sixteenth edition of the Africa’s Pulse, a bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies conducted by the World Bank, has revealed a challenging economic outlook for Kenya and the Sub-Saharan region at large. The region has invested heavily in building skills and increasing public expenditure on education, and while there have been some impressive achievements, the region continues to have the least skilled workforce in the world. The report states that to achieve strong economic growth, African governments will have to evaluate the quality of education investment and strive to build foundational skills for the entire population, not just upcoming generation

Investments in infrastructure help sustain Africa’s growth, experts say

Steady Domestic demand and public investments in infrastructure have helped sustain growth in many countries, Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Acting Director, Macroeconomics Policy, Forecasting and Research Abebe Shimeles has said. The Bank has revised its 2017 Africa Growth projections downwards to 3% compared to 3.4% projected in May 2017. In a new report, the bank expects Africa to grow by 3.7 percent in 2018. Shimeles says the changes in previous forecasts have followed the release of new data by some key countries – Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt– which account for some 50 percent of the continent’s GDP and which revised their 2017 and 2018 forecasts downwards. Shimeles adds that beyond the accumulation of physical capital, the productivity of those investments is important for sustainable growth and must remain an area of policy focus.

AfDB urges leaders to make agriculture attractive to young Africans and stem migration

The African Development Bank has highlighted how Africa’s food security depends on attracting young people to agriculture and agribusiness. The sector can potentially create wealth and employment for African youth, thereby stemming migration, the lender has affirmed. The appeal comes as the AfDB marks World Food Day, which is celebrated yearly on October 16 and promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all. This year’s theme focuses on the need to ‘Change the future of migration; Invest in food security and rural development’.