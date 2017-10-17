Afternoon sports highlights – October 17 2017

Arsenal boss avoids FA charge for confrontation with referee

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger will face no FA punishment for a confrontation with referee Neil Swarbrick after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Watford. Wenger was furious at the award of a second-half penalty for Hector Bellerin’s challenge on Richarlison.

NFL seek compromise over US national anthem protests

The NFL will try to find a compromise over the issue of players protesting during the national anthem when team owners meet this week. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat down during the US national anthem in August 2016, before opting to kneel instead, in protests against racial injustice. Other players followed suit, and the protests spread after criticism from President Donald Trump last month.

Doctor clears Tiger Woods to hit golf shots at full power

Tiger Woods has been cleared by his doctor to hit golf shots at full power as the 14-time major winner continues his comeback from back surgery. Woods, 41, is recovering from a fourth back operation in the last three years and has not played since withdrawing from February’s Dubai Desert Classic.